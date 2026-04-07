Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

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Albert Blibo's avatar
Albert Blibo
12h

Today, I’ve stopped worrying about how to grow on Substack.

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Dr Neil's avatar
Dr Neil
3h

This post made me stop and think about not only my own substack but other soc media posts and also emails.

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