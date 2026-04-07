For the first few months of writing Substack Notes, I had no system.

I’d sit down, write whatever came to mind, post it, and hope something would happen.

Some Notes brought in thirty new subscribers. Some brought in zero. A handful got hundreds of likes and not a single new subscriber.

I couldn’t figure out the difference. And that was the most frustrating part. Not the slow growth. The not knowing why.

So I stopped looking at which Notes got the most likes and started asking a completely different question.

I Was Asking the Wrong Question About My Notes. Here’s the Right One.

Which Notes are actually making people click through to my profile and subscribe?

Once I asked that question the pattern became impossible to miss.

The highest converting Notes in my feed aren’t the most clever or the most polished. They follow a specific emotional arc. Personal. Honest. Specific enough to feel real.

And universal enough that the reader feels like you wrote it directly for them.

That last part is the key. Most writers write Notes for themselves. But the ones that convert are written for the reader, even when they’re telling a completely personal story.

Once I understood this, I built a template around it.

Five sentences. Every sentence with a specific job. I’ve used it dozens of times and it consistently outperforms everything else I write when it comes to turning scrollers into subscribers.

Here’s a Real Note That Brought 30 New Subscribers in One Day

Before I break down how the template works, let me show you what it looks like first.

This is a Note I wrote recently:

“I almost deleted my Substack on day 30. Zero momentum. Writing to an empty room every single day felt pointless. I posted one more Note anyway — just to prove I could. That Note brought in 40 new subscribers overnight. Day 31 changed everything. Your breakthrough isn’t on the other side of quitting. It’s one Note away.”

Notice how it moves.

It opens with a moment you can feel. It names the specific pain without over-explaining it.

It shows the decision made in spite of that pain. It delivers a real result with a real timeframe.

And then it does something most Notes never do — it takes a completely personal story and hands it back to the reader as their own truth.

That last line isn’t about me anymore. It’s about you.

Here’s the structure behind it:

Sentence 1 — The pivotal moment. One specific real moment in a single sentence. Not a general observation. A scene the reader can picture immediately.

“I almost deleted my Substack on day 30” puts you right there before you’ve had time to think about it.

Sentence 2 — The hard truth. The specific pain that came directly from that moment. Not generic wisdom — something that only makes sense because of what just happened in sentence one.

“Writing to an empty room every single day felt pointless” lands because it follows the almost-quitting moment. In isolation it’s just a complaint. In context it’s a feeling every writer recognizes instantly.

Sentence 3 — The decision. What you did in spite of that truth. This is where the story moves forward. “I posted one more Note anyway” is quiet but it’s the turning point of the whole piece. It gives the reader a model without spelling it out.

Sentence 4 — The specific result. Real numbers. Real timeframe. No vague “things improved.”

“40 new subscribers overnight” is infinitely more powerful than “it started working.” Specificity is what makes people believe you. And belief is what keeps them reading.

Sentence 5 — The universal lesson. Everything before this was your story. This sentence makes it their story.

“Your breakthrough isn’t on the other side of quitting. It’s one Note away.” That’s not about me anymore. That’s the reader’s situation reflected directly back at them.

Everything Before Sentence Five is Your Story. Sentence Five Makes it Theirs.

This is where most Notes stop short.

Writers tell their story. They share the moment, the struggle, the result. And then they end it there. The reader thinks “good for them” and keeps scrolling.

Sentence five is what changes “good for them” into “that’s me.”

When someone reads that last line and thinks “that’s exactly where I am right now” they don’t just like the Note. They click through to your profile.

They read your last three posts. They subscribe.

That’s the difference between a Note that collects likes and a Note that actually grows your newsletter. One stops at your story. The other hands it back to the reader as their own.

Write sentence five every time. Most writers won’t, and that’s your edge.

Inspiration Is Unreliable. But, a Good Template Isn’t.

Here’s what I know after writing over 1,000 Notes.

Some mornings the ideas come easily. Most mornings they don’t.

The writers growing consistently on Substack aren’t the ones who feel inspired every day. They’re the ones who have a framework they trust even when writing feels hard.

This template works whether you feel like writing or not.

Find your pivotal moment. Name the hard truth that came from it. Show the decision you made. Give a specific real result. Hand it back to your reader as their own truth.

Post it before you talk yourself out of it.

If You Want to Put This Into Practice — Here’s Everything You Need

In just a month from now you could be looking at your Notes dashboard and seeing something that surprises you.

More subscribers. More consistency. More confidence in what you’re writing every single day.

The template I just showed you is one of thirty inside my Notes Writing Playbook — a swipe file of my 30 highest converting Notes structures built and tested over the last year.

The Playbook comes included when you join my Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass.

The Substack Masterclass share the complete system behind me growing to 17,000 subscribers and over $100K in yearly revenue from a newsletter I write in two to three hours a day.

Here’s exactly what you get when you join:

The Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass — the complete growth and monetization system behind 16,000 subscribers and consistent daily revenue.

The Notes Writing Playbook — 30 of my highest converting Notes templates from the last year, each one broken down and ready to model immediately. This template is just one of them.

If you’re ready to start growing with a system you can trust every single morning. Over 500+ writers have joined so far, and you can join below:

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

Now it’s your turn.

What’s your sentence one? What’s the pivotal moment that changed your direction as a writer or in your life?

Drop it in the comments. I read every single one.

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Keep writing, Wes

📌 PS - If you found this post helpful, would you please consider restacking it and sharing it with your audience?

This spreads the word and keeps me writing content that will help you grow your Substack and “escape the cubicle” life.