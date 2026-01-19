I spent weeks building my first digital product.

I was so sure I knew what people needed. I’d been coaching for years, I understood the problems writers faced, I had all this expertise to share.

So I built what I thought was the perfect solution. Packaged it all up. Launched it to my small audience at the time.

And it flopped.

Made $340 total. Eight people bought it. Then nothing.

I felt like a complete failure. All that work for basically nothing. Maybe I wasn’t cut out for this whole digital product thing?

But then I decided to learn from this mistake and move forward.

I emailed those eight people who bought it. I didn’t try to sell them anything else. I just asked: “What do you actually need help with? What questions are you trying to answer? What problems are you facing that I could help solve?”

They told me. And it wasn’t what I’d built.

So I took that feedback and created something new the next weekend.

Not what I thought they needed, but what they told me they were struggling with.

That product became my Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass. It went on to make over $50K last year. In fact, all my products combined crossed $100K+, and it completely changed how I approach my newsletter and the time I spend working.

Now I’m able to take way fewer one-on-one clients. I work from wherever I want.

This month I’m writing from Puerto Rico, surfing in the mornings and working in the afternoons. It’s honestly the dream I didn’t think was possible two years ago.

But here’s the thing: none of that happens if I don’t create that first product.

Even the one that flopped.

Your first product isn’t your real product. It’s just your research. It teaches you what people actually need, not what you think they need. The more you create, the more you learn.

And I want to help you create yours.

That’s why I’m reopening the Six-Figure Digital Product Masterclass this week .

It’s the complete system for finding your best product idea, validating it before you waste weeks building the wrong thing, and launching it fast so you can start making money this month instead of “someday.”

And this week only, when you join, you get my Digital Product Bootcamp as a bonus. It’s newly updated just this week. It walks you through exactly how to validate your product idea and get it launched quickly without overthinking or overbuilding.

No more guessing what people want. No more spending months on something that flops. Just a clear process from idea to launch to your first sales.

You can join and get the bonus bootcamp below, to start creating:

Remember: Your first product doesn’t have to be perfect. It just has to exist.

Let me show you how to build it the right way.

Keep writing, Wes

Question: Have you ever created a product that flopped? How did you recover and keep creating?