I still remember refreshing my phone and watching the Stan Store sales come in.

Not from a job. Not from a client who owned my time. From something I’d made myself over a single weekend and sold to my own audience.

I almost hadn’t done it at all. I had a modest following at the time and one idea I’d nearly talked myself out of more than once.

Most people assume making money writing online takes a huge audience and some big polished course. My first $1K proved both of those wrong.

And I want to walk you through exactly how it happened, because it’s far more achievable than you think.

I almost didn’t make it. The reasons will sound familiar.

I assumed I needed to be bigger first. I figured nobody would really pay for something from me. I worried the idea was too simple to charge for.

That’s the exact wall most writers hit.

They wait to feel ready. They wait to be big enough. They convince themselves their idea isn’t impressive enough to sell.

None of those fears turned out to be real. Not one of them.

It was a simple guide. And, it made $1K in its first month.

My first product was a Remote Job Search Guide.

At the time I had an audience on LinkedIn from my career coaching background, and the same questions kept coming up over and over.

People wanted to know how to land a remote job. So I took what I already knew and put it into one simple guide that walked them through it.

It helped them actually find remote work. And in its first month it made $1,000.

I can still remember how that felt. Money coming in while I was on a trip to New Orleans that weekend.

All from something I’d made once, that kept helping people and kept selling. It quietly rewired how I thought about everything.

Since then I’ve built several more products, like my Substack Growth Masterclass and my Notes Workshop (both best sellers).

And here’s the wild part…Not one of them took me more than a weekend to create.

Some of those simple products have gone on to make six figures on their own.

The idea never came from nowhere. It came from noticing the same problem my audience kept bringing me, and finally deciding to solve it.

I built the whole thing in two days.

I didn’t disappear for months building something elaborate.

I sat down over a weekend, pulled what I already knew into a clean simple format, set up a basic way to sell it (on Stan Store), and put it in front of my audience.

Then the sales started. From a small audience…and from something I made in two days.

The barrier was never the size of my audience or how complex the product was. The barrier was simply deciding to make the thing and put it out into the world.

The whole secret is keeping it stupidly simple.

Look at what your readers keep asking you, then build one simple thing that solves that exact problem.

A guide. A pack of templates. A planner. A recorded workshop. Something focused and genuinely useful that someone can actually finish.

Not a giant 12-part course nobody has the time or attention to get through.

Those are harder to make, harder to sell, and most people never complete them anyway. Simple is what people actually buy and actually use.

Trust me. You don’t need 10,000 subscribers. You need one real problem, one simple solution, and the willingness to ship it.

Let me help you build your first digital product

If you’re reading this thinking “I could do that, but I’m not sure what my idea is or how to actually build it…

📌 That’s exactly what my Digital Product Masterclass walks you through.

It’s the same model behind every product I’ve built, including the ones that went on to make six figures, laid out simply so you can follow it too.

It’s made specifically for writers and works in ANY niche. Inside, you’ll validate your idea so you know it’ll sell before you build it, then create your first simple product fast, usually in a single weekend.

It’s the perfect starting point if you’ve never made a product before. A clear, proven process that takes you from “I don’t even know what I’d sell” to your first product live and ready for its first sale.

Over 200+ writers have joined this Masterclass, and you can join below:

Join the Digital Product Masterclass

(Quick Note: Pricing on this Masterclass will be going up July 1st. So, if you’ve been on the fence about joining, now’s genuinely the best time)

Whether you join or not, I want you to know you’re closer to your first dollar online than you think. It probably starts with a problem your readers are already asking you to solve.

Keep writing, Wes

Question: What’s one question your readers ask you over and over? That’s very likely your first product. Drop it in the comments and I’ll tell you what I’d build from it.