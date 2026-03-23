Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

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Lily Qin's avatar
Lily Qin
4hEdited

I recently received my first $80 from a friend, which meant a lot. But honestly, that’s not why I’m writing.

I’m writing because I want to leave something more lasting — an intellectual self that feels whole, before it gets fragmented and reshaped by all the different worlds we move through.

https://qinai.substack.com/p/between-world

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Ken Peabody's avatar
Ken Peabody
4h

I'm looking for that freedom, too. That first $100 seems so far away. I guess it is if I don't start paid subscriptions.

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