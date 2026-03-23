When I started writing on Substack, I just had this quiet feeling that I needed to write again.

I’d spent too many years writing for other people (resumes, LinkedIn, career advice, etc.) and somewhere along the way I’d lost the part of writing that actually felt like mine.

So I started a newsletter.

What I didn’t expect was finding my love for writing again.

I didn’t expect to build a community of 300+ writers who show up for each other every single week in my Notes Boosts — writers from different countries, different niches, different stages of the journey, all genuinely supporting each other in a way that still surprises me.

And I definitely didn’t expect simple digital products to generate over $100K last year.

That First $100 Didn’t Change My Life. It Changed How I Thought About My Life.

When that first payment came through I remember just staring at it.

It wasn’t life changing money. But something about seeing it there made my brain ask a question it had never asked before:

Could I actually get paid to write?

That’s what the first $100 does. It’s not about the amount. It’s about the proof to yourself.

Someone decided your writing was worth paying for. And once that happens you can’t unhear it.

Most Writers Aren’t Trying to Get Rich. Here’s What We Actually Want.

Here’s something I’ve realized talking to hundreds of writers over the last year.

Most of us aren’t chasing fame or trying to build a media empire.

Honestly that sounds exhausting.

What we actually want is simpler.

We want to write and get paid for it because we genuinely love writing.

We want to put our ideas out into the world and connect with people who care about the same things.

A little more breathing room. A little more control over how we spend our days.

That’s what growing a newsletter actually gives you. Not a fortune. Freedom.

What My Newsletter Made Possible During the Hardest Year of My Life

I want to share something I don’t talk about much.

My last year was hard.

My brother passed away at the end of 2024 — just a few months after I’d started my Substack.

And I spent the following year building this newsletter while carrying that loss. Trying to figure out what worked, what didn’t, what I was even building and why, all while grieving in the background.

This past winter I came to Puerto Rico. I needed the sun. The ocean. Some distance.

Time to breathe and heal in a way that’s hard to do when you’re locked into a calendar full of obligations.

I could do that because of my newsletter.

If I didn’t have it I’d still be doing five to seven client calls a day. Still trapped in someone else’s schedule with no flexibility and no way out.

The newsletter didn’t just give me income. It gave me the ability to go where I needed to go when I needed to go there.

That matters more than any dollar amount.

From $100 to $100K — Here’s the Truth

Once someone pays you $100 for something you created, the hardest part is already done.

You’ve proven that your writing has value. That people will pay for your ideas. That you’re not just a writer — you’re someone who creates things worth paying for.

From there it’s just doing more of that. Improving as you go. Putting your heart into it consistently.

The first $100 doesn’t feel like much in the moment, but looking back it’s the thing that changed how I thought about everything that came after. It made the $10,000 months feel possible. And the $100,000 year feel inevitable.

You just keep going.

Ready to Make Your First $100 From Your Newsletter? Start Here.

Here’s what I know about that first sale.

It doesn’t come from having a massive audience. It doesn’t come from complicated funnels or high ticket coaching or waiting until everything feels perfect.

It comes from creating one simple product that solves one real problem for the readers you already have — and putting it in front of them.

That’s the whole model. And it works whether you have 200 subscribers or 2,000.

My Six-Figure Digital Product Masterclass walks you through every part of it.

How to find your product idea by paying attention to what your audience asks you.

How to create it in a weekend without overthinking it.

How to price it, sell it, and keep it selling long after launch week is over.

Over 300+ writers have gone through it in the last year. Some made their first sale within days. Others took a few weeks.

But the ones who followed the system and launched something — anything — all had their own version of that $100 moment. The one where someone paid them for something they created.

That moment is waiting for you too. You can join below:

Join the Digital Product Masterclass

Keep writing, Wes

Question: Have you made your first dollar from your newsletter yet? Drop it in the comments — I’d love to know where you are.