Laura from my community messaged this week:

“Wes I really subscribe to what you said about Notes and it has launched my Substack to almost 2000 subscribers this month, just using Notes three times a day since November.”

This is real. This is happening. Laura simplified her approach and it’s working.

She’s not the only one. Over 600 writers in my Workshop are using this same system and seeing consistent growth.

It can work for you too.

Most writers are overcomplicating Substack growth

Here’s the thing: most writers are making this too complicated. Growing on Substack is actually a lot simpler than you think.

I get it. It’s human nature to complicate stuff. I do it sometimes too.

But when I started simplifying everything, it became more sustainable and more effective.

I used to try everything. Write on LinkedIn every day, reach out to new writers every week, pitch podcasts to be a guest. Share my articles in Facebook groups. Post on Twitter/X.

All the platforms, all at once…

You know what happened? I got burnt out and none of it worked that well. I got some growth, but it was slow. Exhausting and unsustainable.

It wasn’t until I started consistently writing on Notes every day that my Substack actually grew.

In fact, it’s grown to 15,000+ subscribers. And I owe most of that growth to Notes.

Not LinkedIn. Not X. Not guest podcasting. Substack Notes.

My entire system: 2-3 Notes daily. That's it.

Here’s what I actually do. It’s simpler than you think, and you can replicate this starting today.

I write 2-3 Notes per day. The type of Note does matter, and I share exactly what types work best in my Notes Growth Workshop.

I engage with other writers each day. I comment, like, and restack their Notes. This is important because it builds relationships and the algorithm rewards genuine engagement.

I host a weekly Notes Boost in my Community Chat. This part is optional, but it’s a fun way to support other writers and connect with the community.

That’s it. This really is all I do.

Of course, there’s some nuances to this. There’s specific types of Notes I write, there’s a specific way I find Notes ideas, etc. But this is the general idea.

Some days I gain 10 subscribers from Notes. Some days it’s 50+. It just depends. But consistently, my newsletter grows. Every single day.

600+ writers are already using this system

You don’t need to figure this out yourself. You don’t need to test for months like I did. The system already exists, inside my Notes Growth Workshop.

Over 600 writers are using it. Laura went from 0 to 2,000 subscribers in two months. Others are seeing 10+ daily subscribers consistently.

You can replicate this exact system starting this week.

But here’s what’s probably stopping you: not knowing which Notes to write, not knowing when to post them, not knowing what actually converts subscribers versus just getting likes.

The templates solve all of this.

Get the complete system (plus January’s challenge starts next week)

If you want my full system (the types of Notes that convert, when to post each type, how to write them in 5 minutes, the engagement strategy that builds followers), join my Notes Growth Workshop.

When you join through this weekend only, you get a ticket to my next 7-Day Notes Growth Challenge which starts next week.

When you join today, here’s everything you get:

7 proven Notes templates (delivered daily via email starting January 15th)

Real examples from my own high-performing Notes (see exactly how each template works in practice)

Algorithm strategy for each format (understand the why behind each template, not just the what)

The complete “10+ Subscribers a Day” Notes Growth Workshop (the full system I used to grow from 0 to 15,000+ subscribers)

Access to our community of 600+ writers (connect, collaborate, and grow together)

Here’s the best part: When you join the “10+ Subscribers a Day” Notes Growth Workshop today, you automatically get January’s 7-Day Notes Growth Challenge included.

Join the Workshop and January Challenge below:

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

Question: What’s keeping you from writing Notes to grow your newsletter?

Leave a comment