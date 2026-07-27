Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

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Ying Quiet Millionaire Studio's avatar
Ying Quiet Millionaire Studio
7h

I’ve been pleasantly surprised by how much Notes reward genuine conversation. I came for the writing, but I’ve found that some of the most meaningful connections have started in the comments. The biggest lesson for me has been that consistency matters—but authenticity matters even more. Thanks for sharing such a transparent look behind your process.

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