I think most writers are overcomplicating Notes.

I’m going to tell you exactly what I do every morning, because I think people assume it’s more complicated than it actually is.

This Substack just crossed 19,000 subscribers this month. Most of that growth has come from Notes, not from posts, not from some clever growth hack.

And this month alone, that same simple routine has brought in over 800 new subscribers. Not from going viral or having some lucky week.

July 2026 Growth Sources: Notes brought 1,011 new subscribers last 30 days

From doing the same twenty minutes almost every single morning.

No Secrets, No Hacks, Just What I Actually Do Every Morning

Here’s what I actually do:

I scroll the Notes feed for a few minutes first. Not to steal ideas, just to get a feel for what’s moving, what people are actually talking about that morning.

Then I write two or three Notes in my own format, pulling from templates I’ve built up over time so I’m never starting from nothing.

Some mornings one of them is a genuine idea I’ve been sitting on. Most mornings they come together faster than that.

I post one right away. The other one or two get scheduled for later in the day.

Some days I’d rather post live instead of scheduling, so I’ll just keep the extras saved in my phone and post them whenever I think of it later.

That’s it. That’s the entire routine behind 800-plus subscribers this month.

Twenty Minutes Sounds Too Simple to Work. That’s Exactly Why It Does.

I think a lot of writers hear “twenty minutes a day” and assume there’s a catch. There isn’t.

This doesn’t require hours of content batching or some elaborate content calendar. It requires showing up most mornings and writing a few short things.

What actually matters isn’t the twenty minutes. It’s what you write during them.

Most Writers Are Posting the Wrong Notes and Don’t Know It

Not every Note works the same way, and the type that actually brings subscribers usually isn’t the type most writers assume it is.

I’ve watched writers post consistently for months, doing everything that looks right on the surface, and still barely move because they’re writing the wrong kind of Note for growth.

That distinction is too much to fully explain in one post, so I recorded an entire workshop on it.

Inside the Notes Growth Workshop, you’ll get:

The exact Note types that actually convert — not the ones that just rack up likes, the ones that consistently turn strangers into subscribers, pulled straight from my own 19,000-subscriber journey

My full 20-minute morning routine, broken down step by step — so you’re not guessing at the version I just walked through above

Templates so you’re never starting from a blank cursor — the same ones I pull from most mornings

How to tell the difference between vanity metrics and real growth — so you stop chasing likes that never turn into subscribers

A system built to actually stick — not something that burns you out by week three

This has become my most popular training (by far) and generated dozens of reviews from writers’ newsletters who totally changed by writing Notes.

Why the Price is About to Change After 500+ Writers Went Through This

I’ve kept my trainings priced low for a long time on purpose, because I wanted them accessible to as many writers as possible while I was still building this out.

Over 500 writers have gone through them at this point, with real results and genuinely good feedback.

Starting August 1st, pricing on the Notes Growth Workshop, along with my other two trainings, is going up significantly. It’s simply time to price them closer to what they’re actually worth.

This week only: join and I’m including my Notes Writing Playbook as a bonus, my highest-converting hooks and the exact Note structures behind my best-performing content.

If you’ve been meaning to join, now’s the moment before both of those change.

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

Here’s my actual recommendation: Join, follow the routine and the system for 30 days, then come back to this post and comment.

Tell me honestly whether it worked or not.

I’ll go ahead and guarantee it. If you actually follow the routine, you’ll be back here writing a comment you’re happy to write.

Keep writing, Wes

P.S. How has Notes been going for you so far? Let me know in the comments because I’d genuinely love to hear your experience.