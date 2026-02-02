I get this question almost daily: “How did you grow your newsletter so quickly?”

I think they expect some complicated strategy or process or hacks.

I tell them most of that growth came from Substack Notes. And a very simple 20-minute daily routine.

And it’s the truth.

I spend abut 20 minutes every morning writing 2 to 3 Notes on Substack.

That’s it. Nothing complicated. No posting on 5 different platforms. No complex content calendar.

Just 20 minutes, 2 to 3 Notes, every single day.

In one year, that routine grew my newsletter from 0 to 15,000 subscribers (and has generated over $100K in revenue).

January 2026’s Growth from Notes (958 new subscribers)

Here’s what happens in those 20 minutes:

I write one of my Notes in the morning. Something that invites participation or shares one simple insight.

Then, I write one Story Note. Sharing my journey, my struggles, what I’m learning. I save this one to post later.

Sometime throughout the day, I’ll come across a quote or cool little insight that I’ll share, too. That’s my optional third Note.

Done. Newsletter grows while I go about my life.

The system works because it’s consistent, strategic, and sustainable. I’m not burning myself out trying to be everywhere. I’m just showing up in one place, every single day, with content that connects.

And Notes rewards that consistency. The algorithm learns your voice. Your audience finds you. Subscribers compound month after month.

Learn my complete 20-Minute Notes System in my Workshop

If you want to build the same 20-minute routine that grew my newsletter to 15,000 subscribers, I’ll show you exactly how in my “10+ Subscribers a Day” Notes Growth Workshop.

Inside, you’ll get:

The complete Notes system —all 4 Note types (Community, Educational, Motivational, Story) with templates and real examples

How to write each type in 5 minutes —so your entire daily routine takes 20 minutes, not hours

The daily habit that sticks —my exact morning routine for writing and scheduling Notes

Formatting and structure —what makes people stop scrolling and actually read your Note

Tracking what works—how to know which Notes bring subscribers vs. just vanity metrics

Plus two bonuses when you join today:

The Story Notes Playbook —my complete guide to writing story-based Notes that connect deeply and bring consistent subscribers (available Tuesday, Feb 3rd)

The 7-Day Notes Growth Challenge—starting this Thursday, you’ll get a story-based Note template delivered to your inbox every day for 7 days. Learn by doing and build your Notes habit in one week.

This is the system that brought me 15,000 subscribers and over $100K in revenue. 20 minutes a day. Nothing complicated.

You can join the Workshop and start building your routine today:

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

20 minutes a day. That’s all it takes.

P.S. The Challenge starts this Thursday, so join by tonight to get in on this round.

Writers who've taken the Workshop are seeing real results. Here's what a few of them shared:

“I joined the Workshop not knowing what to post on Notes. The templates made it so easy to get started. I’ve been posting consistently for 3 weeks now and gained about 50 new subscribers just from Notes. Before this, I’d go days without posting because I didn’t know what to write.”

Maya K., Health Writer

“The 7-Day Challenge was exactly what I needed. Having a template show up in my inbox every morning took away all the guesswork. By day 7, I had the routine down and didn’t need the templates anymore. I’m averaging 5-7 new subscribers daily now from Notes.”

Chris P., Personal Finance Writer

“I was stuck at 800 subscribers for months. After going through the Workshop and learning the 3 Note types, I finally understood what converts vs. what just gets likes. Hit 1,200 subscribers last week and my Notes consistently bring 3-5 new people daily. Wish I’d joined sooner.”

Lauren H., Career Coach