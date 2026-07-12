I’ve worked with dozens of writers over the last year. Coaching sessions, my community, writers who message me every week.

And here’s something that surprised me: some of the most talented ones were the most stuck.

Their writing wasn’t the problem. Not even close.

But session after session, I kept running into the same mental block. They believed that if the writing was good enough, it should stand on its own.

It shouldn’t need “promoting” like some cheesy salesman on a used car lot.

I understood it immediately, because I had the exact same block when I started.

For my first few months on Substack, I had a rule I never said out loud: write it, publish it, and never mention it again.

Restacking my own Notes felt desperate. Telling people about my posts felt like bragging. So I’d publish something I worked hard on, close the laptop, and wait to be discovered.

I told myself I was being humble. Really, I was afraid of looking like I wanted it too badly.

And the cost of that fear was months of a subscriber count that barely moved.

In the beginning, sharing your work matters more than the writing

Here’s what I had to help those writers unravel, and what I had to learn myself the hard way:

In the early days, your time should be split about 80/20. That’s 80% sharing your work, 20% writing it.

I know that sounds backwards. But think it through.

When you’re small, writing more posts just adds to a pile nobody is reading. Sharing your work is what gets it seen in the first place.

That ratio isn’t forever. Once you build enough momentum, other people start sharing your writing for you.

Readers restack you. Writers recommend you. The work starts traveling on its own. But you have to carry it there first.

So for now, if you want to grow (and actually make money from this), you do need to share your work. There’s no way around it.

The good news? Substack has already solved the hardest part.

You don’t need to be everywhere, build a following on three other platforms, or learn some complicated promotion strategy.

The tools are sitting right inside Substack: Notes. Restacks. Recommendations.

They were built specifically to help writers get discovered. You just have to learn to use them well, and you’ll do just fine.

What happened when I finally got over myself

Once I got past my fear of sharing my writing (and yes, my offers too), everything started moving.

I’ve now crossed 19,000 subscribers. I’ve also generated over $100K in revenue from simple digital products.

And almost all of it traces back to that one shift: I stopped hiding and started showing up where people could actually find me.

I wasn’t a better writer after that shift than I was before it. I was just finally visible.

The writers growing right now are not more talented than you. I promise you that. They’re just less afraid to be seen.

So let me walk my own talk. Here’s how I can help you.

I just told you to never be afraid to share your writing or your offers. So here are mine.

(Step 1) If being seen is the thing you struggle with, start with the Notes Growth Workshop .

It’s my most popular training and the system behind those 19,000 subscribers.

Inside the Notes Workshop you’ll learn the specific types of Notes that bring subscribers (not just likes), my complete 20-minute daily routine, and the restacking strategy that teaches the algorithm exactly who your readers are. You can go through the whole thing this afternoon.

And when you join today, two bonuses come with it:

The Notes Writing Playbook — 30+ of my best Notes prompts and templates. This is the one writers tell me they open every single morning. You pick a prompt, make it yours, and post it, so you never sit down wondering what to write.

The 7-Day Summer Notes Challenge — starting July 15th. A proven template lands in your inbox every day for seven days, and you’ll be writing alongside a group of writers working from the same template on the same day, reading and restacking each other the whole way through.

The doors tonight to sign up for the Challenge. There’s no joining mid-week, so tonight is the time:

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

(Step 2) If you’re just getting started and need help building a foundation, that’s what my Substack Growth Masterclass does.

It’s the strategy behind everything I’ve grown here, and hundreds of writers have gone through it. You’ll learn how to clarify your niche, your story, and strategies to grow and monetize.

I’ve found that most of the fear of promoting yourself disappears once you actually know what you’re about.

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

(Step 3) If you’ve built an audience and ready to actually make money from it, that’s what my Digital Product Masterclass does.

It’s the exact process behind $100K+ in revenue from simple digital products, and it’s built specifically for writers. You’ll learn how to find your product idea, validate it so you know it’ll sell, and create it in a single weekend.

I’ve found that you don’t need a big audience to make your first sale. You need one simple product that solves one real problem, and the audience you already have.

Join the Digital Product Masterclass

Your writing was never the problem.

You can keep showing and writing, hoping someone eventually notices.

Or you can start putting your work in front of people and build the audience your writing already deserves. I’d love to help you.

Keep writing, Wes

Question: Be honest. Are you sharing your work every day, or are you still keeping quiet and hoping people find you? Drop it in the comments. I’d love to know.