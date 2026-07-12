Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

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MICHAEL'S CURIOUS WORLD's avatar
MICHAEL'S CURIOUS WORLD
3h

I regularly share my Notes about Australian history. Here's an example:

https://substack.com/@michaelsecomb/note/c-293329087?r=4mzfmy

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Magick Mica's avatar
Magick Mica
4h

I actually have heard this from people from all kinds of jobs and walks of life...in the past and even just the other day!!!! The promoting part.. they hate it and don't have a clue where to start. And they feel a certain attitude about it that makes it hard to navigate.

When I was a kid I saw one of those block memos sitting on a desk and it was a marketing item. I still to this day remember what it said... Who Is Bob Timmel? And I still don't know who Bob Timmel ever was but I still remember the printed text on that paper pad. I asked my Dad what it was and he explained to me the power of marketing using products ( he had branded pens, calendars, etc).

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