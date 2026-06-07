Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

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John Royce Holtz, J.D.'s avatar
John Royce Holtz, J.D.
6h

Hi Wes, I love the simple practicality of notes plus the longer articles! I have 100+ articles/blogs ready for the queue. Plus a 17000 word expose on my spin of Persona Theory. I’m seeking representation for several books, most notably, The Ascent of a Barbarious Court Squatter ! Also record deals for 120 hipster NewWaveRockPop songs! johnroyceholtz.com

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