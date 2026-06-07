Most writers who try Notes go through the same arc.

They show up consistently for a few weeks. Check their subscriber count. Nothing much has moved.

Around day 30 the internal conversation starts — maybe Notes just doesn’t work for me. Maybe my niche is wrong. Maybe I’m not the right kind of writer for this.

Most writers quit right around here. I almost did too.

I was genuinely done. Thirty days of showing up every single morning with almost nothing to show for it.

Then I posted one more Note. It went semi-viral. Hundreds of restacks.

New subscribers coming in faster than I’d ever seen — not because I wrote something brilliant that day but because the algorithm had finally learned enough about me to start connecting me with the right readers.

That one decision to show up one more day was the turning point for my entire Substack.

Notes now brings me between 500 and 700+ new subscribers every single month from a routine that takes about 20 minutes.

I’m 18 months past the day I almost quit with 18,000 subscribers and over $100K in digital product revenue — all of it one more Note away from never happening.

The writers gaining subscribers every day on Notes right now aren’t more talented than the ones who quit. They just stayed one more day at the exact moment it mattered most.

This is the last Sunday before the Challenge starts. Here’s how to join before Monday night.

I built the June 7-Day Notes Growth Challenge because day 31 is real and most writers never get there alone.

Seven days of structure — one Notes template delivered to your inbox every morning starting Tuesday — makes showing up easy enough to actually do it and builds enough momentum to keep going long after the templates stop arriving.

Monday night is the last chance to join before it starts. After that you won’t be able to join mid-challenge.

Let me help you grow your Substack with a daily Notes writing habit

In just a month from now you could be telling a story like Charlotte Stephens — a Substack bestseller who was skeptical of my system and then gained 10+ new subscribers every single day after trying it.

“I’m never convinced by these things but am so glad I trusted you on this, because I’ve literally gained almost exactly 10 subs a day since. Witchcraft! 😂” — Charlotte Stephens, Substack Bestseller

Here’s what you get when you join before Monday night:

The Notes Growth Workshop — my complete 20-minute daily Notes routine behind 18,000 subscribers and consistent 10+ subscriber days. You’ll learn exactly which types of Notes work and how to grow every single day.

The June Notes Challenge — starting Tuesday one proven Notes template lands in your inbox every morning for seven days. You open it, make it yours, and post it. Brand new templates built around the exact types that consistently bring subscribers.

Monday night is the last chance. If you’re in now is the time.

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

And even if the Workshop isn’t for you right now — start writing Notes anyway. Be consistent for at least 30 days.

Show up every single day. Give the algorithm time to learn your voice.

I genuinely believe you’ll be in a completely different place this time next month.

Keep writing, Wes

Question: Have you ever quit on Notes and then regretted it? Or are you still waiting to start? Drop it in the comments.

Leave a comment