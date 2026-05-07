Most writers on Substack are playing a game they don’t realize they’re losing.

They’re growing. Slowly but consistently. Adding subscribers every week.

Celebrating milestones. 1,000 subscribers. Then 5,000. Then 10,000. The numbers feel like progress.

But when they try to sell something — anything — almost nobody buys.

Not because the product is bad. Not because the price is wrong. Because the audience they built was never going to buy in the first place.

This is the most expensive mistake writers make and almost nobody talks about it honestly. I know because I made it first.

I had thousands of subscribers and made almost nothing. Here’s what I was doing wrong.

When I started writing on LinkedIn, I was just happy to grow followers. Anyone and everyone.

I was building a newsletter on the side and fully convinced this was my ticket to early retirement. The 4-hour work week, you know? Sipping cocktails on a beach somewhere.

I had thousands of email subscribers and I thought I was one product launch away from never working a full week again.

I was completely wrong.

When I tried to sell a digital product to that list…nobody bought.

Not a handful of people. Nobody.

Thousands of subscribers and almost zero revenue because I had spent months building an audience of people who were never the right fit in the first place.

They followed me for broadly relatable content. They had no intention of ever paying for anything.

So I scratched it and started over.

The month I stopped chasing followers and started chasing the right ones.

I stopped writing for everyone and started writing specifically about pain points.

Not broadly interesting content designed to appeal to as many people as possible — targeted writing about specific problems my specific reader was actually dealing with.

The vanity metrics dropped. My content had fewer likes. Slower follower growth. Less of the engagement that felt good but didn’t pay anything.

But something else happened almost immediately. People started reaching out to ME asking for help. Not the other way around.

Within a few weeks I could see the difference, the right subscribers were showing up and they were engaged in a completely different way than the ones who came before.

The shift was dramatic. Once I was writing specifically for the person I could actually help, I generated over $100K in digital product revenue in a single year.

The audience got smaller in some ways and more valuable in every way that actually mattered.

Specific content attracts specific readers. Specific readers trust you faster. Trusted readers eventually buy.

That’s the whole equation. It took me an expensive failed launch to figure it out.

My advice? Quit celebrating subscriber counts. Start asking this question instead.

It’s great to hit 1,000 subscribers. It feels genuinely exciting to hit 5,000.

But if those subscribers aren’t the right fit, they’re just numbers on a dashboard that never translate into anything real.

Honestly? I don’t care anymore if a post or a Note gets hundreds of likes. Likes don’t pay the bills. The right subscriber does.

I’d rather have a Note reach 20 people who are exactly my ideal reader than go semi-viral with 2,000 people who will never buy anything.

Ask yourself an honest question right now: If you launched a product to your current subscribers today how many do you think would buy? If the answer makes you uncomfortable that’s useful information.

It tells you something important about whether you’ve been attracting the right readers or just any readers.

The fix isn’t complicated: Write content that speaks directly to the specific person you want to help.

Make the pain points you address obvious and consistent so the right readers self-select in and the wrong ones self-select out.

Mention what you offer regularly and naturally so your audience always knows how you can help them beyond the free content.

The writers making real money on Substack don’t necessarily have the biggest audiences. They have the most trusted ones.

Let me show you how to grow your Substack and build the right audience from the ground up.

📌 Two ways I can help you fix this — depending on where you are right now.

Quick reminder — all of my trainings are increasing in price on May 11th. I’ve extended this for about ONE MORE WEEK only before everything goes up for good.

If you want the complete system for building on Substack the right way — this is your moment. Here they are:

The Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass is where to start if you want to get your positioning, story, and voice right so you attract the right readers from day one.

This is the foundation that makes everything else work — the specific angle that makes your newsletter worth following, the voice that builds genuine trust, and the Notes system that brings the right subscribers in consistently every single day.

Here’s what’s inside:

Your origin story and positioning — the specific angle that makes your newsletter impossible to ignore for the right reader. Most writers skip this and then wonder why nobody buys

Your voice — how to write authentically in a way that builds the kind of trust that turns readers into paying customers

The daily Notes system — the exact routine behind 500-700 new subscribers every month built around a 20-minute daily habit

How to monetize your audience — the digital product strategy behind $100K+ in revenue built around simple products that sell consistently

A sustainable system you’ll actually stick to — because showing up consistently only works if it doesn’t burn you out in three weeks

“This was the best most concise explanation of how to scale and monetize a newsletter I’ve ever come across.” — Jake Griggs “I absolutely love the honesty. I like how he doesn’t pressure you to be on every platform and just chose a few to start with. This is why it’s important to invest in learning from people who have done the work before.” — Sumu Sathi

Over 500 writers have gone through the Masterclass and built this foundation. Writers who showed up scattered and unsure of what they were building — and left with a clear direction, a growing audience, and a Substack that finally felt like theirs.

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

The Notes Growth Workshop is where to start if you want the daily system for bringing the right readers in through Notes consistently.

If you want to open the door to your Substack and grow everyday, the Notes Workshop shows you how to do it.

I’ve grown my Substack to 17,000+ with this exact Notes strategy and daily routine.

You’ll learn the specific Note types that attract subscribers who actually trust you, the routine that takes 20 minutes, and the strategy that teaches the algorithm exactly who your ideal reader is.

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

Question: If you launched a product (or paid subscription) to your current subscribers today how many do you think would actually buy?

Drop it in the comments — I think that question alone tells you everything about whether you have the right audience right now.