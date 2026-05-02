Notes is still the fastest way to grow your newsletter on Substack.

My Substack has grown to over 17,000 subscribers and 70-80% of that growth came directly from writing Notes every single day. Consistently, without exception.

And yet most writers still have no idea what to actually post.

You’ve got two options this month:

Option 1 — keep experimenting on your own. Post whenever inspiration strikes. Try to reverse engineer what’s working for other writers.

Slowly figure it out through trial and error over the next few months while your subscriber count barely moves.

Option 2 — Or, use proven Notes templates that have already worked for 300+ writers and start implementing them next Thursday. It’s up to you.

A writer messaged me recently. And, it’s not the first time I’ve heard it.

“I watch your Notes consistently bringing you subscribers. But when I sit down to write one I completely freeze. What am I supposed to say? Can you just show me the exact format to use?”

That’s exactly why I created the 7-Day Notes Growth Challenge. And May’s session starts Thursday May 7th.

For seven consecutive days, a proven Notes template lands in your inbox every morning. You open it, make it your own, and post it.

No more posting random thoughts and hoping something lands. Just seven days of showing up with a framework that’s already been tested and proven to work.

These are brand new templates nobody has seen before — plus updated Notes Workshop training built around the most current algorithm insights and platform changes for 2026.

Why figuring out Substack Notes alone keeps most writers stuck

I see this pattern all the time with newer writers.

They get excited about Notes. Post their first few, get some encouraging likes, maybe a comment or two.

Then a few weeks pass. They’re posting semi-regularly but their subscriber count barely moves. Doubt creeps in.

They start studying other writers’ successful Notes, trying to decode what made them work. Experiment with different approaches for a few days, see no immediate results, then pivot to something completely new.

All while missing the core principles that actually drive Notes conversions.

Fast forward two months and they’re either exhausted from daily posting with minimal results or they’ve abandoned Notes altogether convinced it doesn’t work for their niche.

The frustrating part? They usually conclude their content isn’t good enough — when really they just never had a proven framework to follow.

What 300+ writers have figured out using this system

Just recently Laura Howard said about my Notes training:

“Wes, I really subscribe to what you said about Notes and it has launched my Substack to almost 2,000 subscribers this month just using Notes three times a day since November.”

Here’s what writers in my Notes Workshop have discovered that transformed their approach:

Jennifer told me: “After three months of sporadic Notes posting I was about to quit. Your templates changed that. I gained about 30 new subscribers in my first week using them. I finally understand what Notes should actually be.” Michael implemented the templates and jumped from 5-6 weekly subscribers to 15+ daily. His words: “Having a clear structure each day removed all the guesswork. Notes went from stressful to enjoyable.” Lisa was plateaued at 350 subscribers for months. After using just the Challenge templates she added 165 new subscribers in two weeks. She said: “I can’t believe I spent months guessing when these templates were exactly what I needed.”

These aren’t outliers. This is what happens when you stop reinventing the wheel and follow a system that already works.

Your Chance to Join Before May’s Challenge Starts

Thursday May 7th the 7-Day Notes Growth Challenge starts — and this is the best version yet.

Each day for seven days you’ll receive an email with that day’s Notes template. Complete examples. Clear breakdown of why the algorithm surfaces this content type.

When you join today here’s everything you get:

7 proven Notes templates delivered daily via email starting May 7th

Real examples from my own high-performing Notes so you can see exactly how each template works in practice

Algorithm strategy for each format so you understand the why behind each template not just the what

The complete Notes Growth Workshop — the full system behind 17,000 subscribers, 1000+ Notes written, and zero zero-subscriber days for over a year straight

My 30 Notes Templates Swipe File — 30 of my highest performing Notes from the last year all in one place to model and adapt immediately. This is a brand new bonus for May and it’s included when you join today.

Access to our community of 600+ writers to connect collaborate and grow together

Here’s the best part. When you join the Notes Growth Workshop today you automatically get May’s 7-Day Notes Growth Challenge included — plus the 30 Notes Templates Swipe File bonus.

Join the Notes Growth Workshop & Challenge

You can keep figuring this out alone in May…

Or you can access the proven templates and system that hundreds of writers are already using…and start implementing them May 7th.

If you want to grow your newsletter this month Notes is the best place to do that.

You can join below:

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

Looking forward to watching your growth, Wes