Before people join the Notes Growth Workshop, I get the same three questions. Here are my answers.

Will this work for my niche?

The Note types aren’t tied to a topic.

It could be a relatable story, a Note for other writers, an honest admission, a quick tip.

Anyone can write those, whether you write about cooking, money, or parenting.

That’s also how the Challenge works…a template lands in your inbox every morning, and you tweak it to make it your own.

The general concept stays the same, and the details are yours.

What if I don’t have time for this?

In the last 7 days, Notes brought me 388 new subscribers, and it takes me about 20 minutes a day.

I always get multiple messages after each Notes Challenge from writers who overcame their growth slump from the templates (and accountability…)

When you already know what to post, it doesn’t take long.

I keep writing Notes and get almost no traction. What am I missing?

Usually it’s the type of Note.

I used to get 2 or 3 new subscribers a day, and posting more didn’t change that.

Some Notes get a lot of likes and almost no subscribers. Others make a stranger curious enough to subscribe.

If your Notes get likes but nobody clicks over to your profile, it’s usually the type of Notes.

A good test before you post: would someone who’s never heard of you know who you are and who you write for after reading this?

If not, you’ve probably written a Note people like, not one they act on.

If One of Those Answers Sounded Like You, Here’s What You Get

When you join my Notes Growth Workshop, you get the full system I use every day:

The Note types that bring in subscribers, not just likes

The 20-minute daily routine I use

Templates and a Notes Growth Guide, so you always know what to write

Worksheets to help you put it into practice

A private community of writers working on the same thing

A 30-day guarantee. If you follow the system and don’t see results, email me your notes and I’ll refund you

You also get the November 7-Day Notes Challenge as a bonus.

Your first template arrives Sunday, November 1, and a new one shows up every morning for seven days. You tweak each one to make it your own.

Here’s what writers have told me:

“I’m quite new to Substack, but I really like your strategy for monetization. I bought your Notes Growth Workshop... In the first 11 days, I went from 10 subscribers to 54!!! ... In 6 years of writing weekly emails and trying to gain an audience through FB & IG I had a whopping 112 subscribers, so to have 57 subscribers largely within 2 weeks is AMAZING!”Carol M.

“I did his 7 day Notes Challenge last month and as a direct result of following his strategy gained 87 subscriptions from Notes over the last month. One month ago I was at 100 subs, today I’m at 221!” Leah Steele

“I really subscribe to what you said about Notes and it has launched my Substack to almost 2000 subscribers this month.” Laura Howard

Once the Challenge starts, you can’t join mid-week. Enrollment closes tonight at midnight Pacific Time. The button to get in is below:

Join the Notes Workshop & Challenge

Keep writing, Wes

Question: What’s your biggest question about Notes?