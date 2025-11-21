You’re writing Substack Notes every day.

Showing up. Posting consistently. Doing everything you’ve been told to do.

So why aren’t you growing?

I get it. Because I’ve been there.

For the first 30 days on Notes, I posted daily and got basically nothing. A few likes here and there. Maybe a comment or two. But subscribers? Barely any.

I was frustrated. Starting to wonder if Notes was even worth the effort.

Then on Day 31, something clicked.

I wrote a Note that took off and went semi-viral. Gained a few dozen new subscribers overnight. And suddenly I understood the power of this platform.

The difference wasn’t luck. It was finally understanding which types of Notes the algorithm rewards and how to write them in a way that converts scrollers into subscribers.

That one breakthrough led to a system that now brings me 10+ subscribers daily. Over 600 last month alone.

But here’s the thing: I wasted 30 days figuring it out. But you don’t have to.

The Frustrating Cycle Keeping You Stuck (And How to Break It)

You know Notes is important for growth. You’ve heard it works. So, you show up and post.

But you’re stuck in this frustrating cycle:

Staring at a blank screen wondering what to write

Posting random thoughts that get a few likes but zero subscribers

Watching other writers seem to grow effortlessly while you’re stuck

Questioning if you’re doing something wrong

The truth? You’re not doing anything wrong. You just don’t have a system.

You don’t know which types of Notes actually convert. You don’t have templates to follow. You’re guessing instead of following what’s proven to work.

That’s exactly why I created the “10+ Subscribers a Day” Notes Growth Workshop.

Everything You Get (including two bonuses you can use this week)

I’m reopening this workshop + challenge for 48 hours only, and this is your last chance to join before the final 7-Day Notes Growth Challenge of the year.

Here’s everything included:

The Complete Notes Growth Workshop

Deep dive into the 3 Note types that actually bring subscribers (not just likes)

How to write each type in 5-10 minutes so you stay consistent without burning out

My exact formatting tricks that stop the scroll and get people to actually read

How to avoid the engagement trap (Notes that get tons of likes but zero subscribers)

The daily posting system that brought me 600+ subscribers last month

BONUS #1: My Last 7-Day Notes Growth Challenge (Packaged in a Google Doc) I’ve taken all 7 emails from my previous Challenge (early November)—complete with templates—and packaged them into one easy Google Doc. You can use these templates starting this week to write better Notes and start growing immediately.

BONUS #2: Ticket to My NEXT 7-Day Notes Growth Challenge (First Week of December) This is the last Challenge I’m running this year. For 7 days, I’ll teach you what types of Notes to write and give you an actual fill-in-the-blank template each day. Just plug in your content and post. No more blank screens. No more guessing.

(Full disclaimer: Starting next week, I’ll start opening up the December’s Note Growth Challenge as a separate offer, but right now it’s included when you join the Workshop.)

What Happens When You Actually Know What to Post

“Before the workshop, I was posting randomly and getting nowhere. After learning Wes’s system, I went from 2-3 subscribers a week to 10+ a day. The templates alone are worth it.” — Maria M., Personal Development Writer

“I was so stuck on what to post. The 7-Day Challenge gave me templates I could actually use right away. I gained 40 subscribers during the week and finally understand how Notes works.” — James K., Business Newsletter

“I thought I was doing everything right with Notes, but I was focused on the wrong types. Wes showed me exactly which Notes convert. My growth doubled in the first month.” — Michelle R., Lifestyle Writer

48-Hour Window. Final Chance Before December Challenge.

I’m only opening this for 48 hours because the December Challenge starts in two weeks and I want everyone who joins to have time to go through the workshop first.

After this weekend, I’m closing enrollment until next year.

If you’re tired of posting Notes that go nowhere. If you want a system that actually works. If you’re ready to turn Notes into your biggest growth engine.

This is your last chance in 2025.

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

I can’t wait to see you start growing with Notes.

— Wes