900+ Notes.

Two a day for over a year. Not because I had some brilliant strategy from day one…

Because I committed to showing up every single day and figured out what worked by actually doing it.

And here’s the thing…Substack’s own data and leadership confirms exactly why this matters so much right now.

What Hamish McKenzie and Substack's Own Numbers Are Telling Every Writer Right Now

This isn’t just my opinion.

Hamish McKenzie — Substack’s cofounder — has called Notes “Substack’s town square.”

Mike Cohen, Substack’s head of machine learning, has been clear that the algorithm is optimized for one thing specifically…subscriptions.

Not time spent scrolling. Not likes. Not comments. Subscriptions.

That’s fundamentally different from every other platform you’ve ever tried to grow on.

40% of all new subscriptions now come from inside the Substack network.

The app is driving 32 million new subscriptions every single quarter.

The algorithm looks at audience overlap, engagement patterns, content freshness

…and how consistently you’re showing up, and it actively surfaces writers to readers who’ve never heard of them.

Notes is the single most powerful tool inside that ecosystem.

And most writers are either ignoring it completely or using it the wrong way.

The First Few Dozen Are the Hardest. Then Something Changes.

When I started writing Notes I had no idea what I was doing.

Some landed. Most didn’t.

The difference between a Note that brought in twenty new subscribers and one that brought in zero felt completely random. I had no idea why certain things worked and others didn’t.

So I kept going.

After a few dozen Notes, something shifted. Writing Notes became as natural as making my morning coffee…just part of the day, not something I had to talk myself into anymore.

The writers who struggle most with Notes aren’t struggling because they lack talent.

They just haven’t written enough of them yet. The skill comes from the volume. There’s no shortcut around that part.

The Three Things You Only Learn After Writing Hundreds of Notes

Here’s what writing at that volume over a long period of time actually reveals.

(1.) Not all Notes bring subscribers.

This is the thing most writers miss completely. Some Notes get likes and comments and make you feel good. Others actually convert scrollers into subscribers.

The difference isn’t quality, it’s type.

I spent months writing motivational tips and generic advice that got decent engagement and almost zero new subscribers.

Then I wrote a vulnerable Note about a week where I gained four subscribers and lost two by Friday. It brought in more readers than anything I’d spent hours carefully crafting.

(2.) Consistency beats virality every single time.

I’ve had Notes get 700+ likes. I’ve had Notes get 10 likes. Both brought in subscribers.

But the Notes that drove the most growth over time weren’t the viral ones…they were the consistent ones.

One viral Note followed by two weeks of silence does less for your growth than one decent Note posted every single day.

The algorithm rewards writers who show up consistently. Full stop.

(3.) Engaging before you publish makes a different.

Spending 15-20 minutes genuinely commenting on other writers’ Notes before you post your own makes a measurable difference.

Restacking content from writers in your niche is one of the biggest distribution signals the algorithm introduced in late 2025.

When you show up consistently in other writers’ communities their readers start seeing your name…and those readers are often exactly who you’re trying to reach.

What Zero Zero-Subscriber Days for Over a Year Actually Takes

Over 70% of my daily subscriber growth now comes from Notes alone.

900+ new subscribers last month. Zero zero-subscriber days for over a year straight.

A daily routine that takes 20-30 minutes and runs quietly in the background of my life without me having to force it anymore.

This isn’t a grind. It’s just part of the day.

And it started by writing the next one. Then the one after that.

Everything I Learned is Inside the “10+ Subscribers a Day” Notes Growth Workshop

Writing 900+ Notes to figure all of this out took over a year.

You don’t have to take that long.

Everything I learned (like the types that convert, the daily system, the routine that makes Notes feel natural instead of exhausting, etc.) is inside my “10+ Subscribers a Day” Notes Growth Workshop. The shortcut I genuinely wish I’d had from day one.

When you join right now you get three things:

The complete Notes Growth Workshop. The exact system behind consistent daily subscriber growth. This is the system that helped me grow to 16,000+ subscribers.

My 30 Notes Templates Swipe File. 30 of my highest performing Notes from the last year…the ones that drove the most subscribers, the most engagement, and the most growth…all in one place to model and adapt immediately.

Access to the March 7-Day Notes Growth Challenge. Starting next week. A full week of guided Notes writing with me right alongside you. By the end of the week you’ll have seven Notes posted and a daily habit that actually sticks.

One more thing — pricing goes up this weekend.

If you’ve been sitting on the fence about Notes for weeks, this is your honest nudge. You get the Workshop, the swipe file, and the Challenge all together at the current price. After this weekend that changes.

You can join 100’s of writers below inside the Workshop:

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

Writing Notes changed everything about how I grow on Substack.

Not because I got lucky. Because I showed up every single day until the system started working.

I can’t wait to see you start growing with Notes -

Keep writing, Wes

Quick question — how many Notes have you written so far?

Are you just getting started or already showing up daily? Drop it in the comments — I read every single one.

