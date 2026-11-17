Someone left a comment on one of my posts the other day.

It said, “I’ve been reading all your posts and taking your advice. You’re the Notes Guy.”

I never set out to be the Notes Guy, but I’ll take it as a compliment.

Notes really was the turning point for my Substack. It’s a big reason I’ve grown to 20,000+ subscribers in two years, and it’s how my weekly Notes Boost grew to 300+ writers every single week.

I’ve posted over 1,000 Notes, and I keep coming back to the same few opening lines.

In the feed, long Notes get cut off, so the first line is often all someone sees before they decide to tap “See more.”

Here are the seven I use most, with a real example of each and a blank for yours.

1. “My #1 [your topic] tip:”

This one gives people a reason to keep reading right away. Here’s one of mine:

“My #1 Substack tip: comment before you post. Spend the first ten minutes of your day genuinely responding to other writers before you publish anything of your own.”

Your version: “My #1 [your topic] tip: [one action].”

2. “Confession:”

People pay attention when someone admits something real. Mine:

“Confession: I have no interest in becoming an influencer. I just want to write, help a few people, and have a little flexibility in my life from writing.”

Your version: “Confession: [something you still do, avoid, or struggle with].”

3. “I think [common belief] is [wrong / changing].”

A clear opinion gives people something to agree or argue with. Mine:

“I think the ‘influencer era’ is dying. We’re tired of the TikTokers flooding our feeds with artificial content.”

Your version: “I think [common belief in your niche] is [wrong / outdated / overrated].”

4. “Quick reminder:”

It’s soft and friendly, and it works for the reader who’s having a rough day. Mine:

“Quick reminder: Nobody really knows what they’re doing. Not even the ‘big writers’ you look up to. They just decided to start writing in public.”

Your version: “Quick reminder: [one thing a beginner needs to hear].”

5. “In one sentence: [easy question]?”

This starts a conversation, and the replies are how new people find you. Mine:

“In one sentence: What’s your Substack about? Let’s find some new writers to follow and support.”

Your version: “In one sentence: [an easy question anyone in your niche can answer]?”

6. “You have [a small number]? That’s amazing.”

It speaks straight to where the reader is. This is one of my most-posted Notes:

“You have ten subscribers? That’s amazing. Ten real people decided your words were worth their time.”

Your version: “You have [a small number] [subscribers, clients, posts]? That’s [a kind reframe].”

For example, a fiction writer might say: “You’ve written 3 chapters? That’s 3 more than most people.”

7. “During my first [week / month],”

Starting a story puts people right in the moment. Mine:

“During my first month, I got a negative comment saying my writing was boring. I almost deleted everything that day.”

Your version: “During my first [week / month] of [your topic], [something small went wrong].”

A Good First Line Gets Someone to Read. The Next Four Lines Get Them to Subscribe.

Those seven openers will get you started.

What you say after them is what turns a reader into a new subscriber, and that’s what I spent two years testing and figuring out.

It’s what I teach inside my Notes Growth Workshop . Inside, you’ll get:

The Note types that bring in new subscribers, and which ones only collect likes

The 20-minute daily routine I use

The Notes Growth Guide with templates, so you always know what to post

A private community of writers working on the same thing

It’s on demand, so you can start watching the minute you join.

Inside the Workshop, I teach the exact strategy I’ve used to grow to over 20,000+ subscribers, most of that coming from Notes.

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

Over 500+ writers have joined the Workshop so far (and growing). If you’re ready to get serious about growing your Substack, I’d recommend checking it out:

I’m ready to start growing my Substack with Notes

Pick one of the seven and write your next Note with it tonight.

Keep writing, Wes

P.S. If this was helpful, restack it so another writer can find it.

Question: Drop your first line below, and I’ll reply to every one.