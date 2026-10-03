Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

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Niomi Nicci's avatar
Niomi Nicci
Oct 4

Hello friend. Ive tried some of your techniques. And its working .

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The Sovereign Phoenix's avatar
The Sovereign Phoenix
Oct 3

For me, usefulness doesn’t always mean giving someone an answer or telling them what to do. Sometimes offering a different lens is enough. If something helps me see what I thought I knew from another angle, it may not give me a solution, but it can change the questions I’m able to ask — and sometimes that changes everything that follows.

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