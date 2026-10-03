I see writers join Substack excited to have somewhere to share their work.

They publish thoughtful Posts, spend hours editing, and show up consistently. But hardly anyone new subscribes.

After a while, they start questioning their writing. Some stop showing up altogether.

I understand that frustration. When I started, I thought writing better Posts would eventually bring readers in.

I don’t want you to give up before you’ve found a way to reach the people who would enjoy your work.

Notes has been one of the biggest parts of that for me. After posting every day for nearly two years, these are the three types I keep coming back to.

1. Give someone a small win

Share one useful lesson connected to what you write about.

If you write about cooking, that might be a way to make weeknight meals easier. If you write about careers, it could be a better opening line for a message to a hiring manager.

Make it specific enough that someone can use it. That gives a stranger a taste of the help they’ll get by subscribing.

2. Share an opinion you can stand behind

Tell readers what you believe about your subject and why.

One of mine is that writers trying to reach their first 1,000 subscribers often spend too much time on long Posts and too little time helping new people find them.

Some people disagree. Others recognize exactly what they’ve been doing.

You don’t need to manufacture controversy. Share a conclusion your experience has led you to.

3. Tell the story behind what you know

A mistake you made. A reader’s question. A moment when something finally clicked.

For me, that might be the frustration of publishing Posts that weren’t bringing in readers—or what my first product sale meant after years of client work.

Your experience gives people a reason to remember you, rather than just the advice.

A simple, consistent routine matters more than another burst of inspiration

I don’t wake up with something brilliant to say every morning.

These three types give me a place to start. I write them consistently, pay attention to which ones bring in subscribers, and keep learning.

That approach has helped me grow this Substack past 20,000 subscribers.

You won’t get the same response to every Note. But you can stop treating each day like a fresh guessing game.

If you’re posting on Notes without seeing much growth, I’ll help you make your time there more useful inside my Notes Growth Workshop.

I teach my 20-minute routine, how to write these Note types for the readers you want to reach, and how I use conversations with other writers alongside my own Notes.

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

You’ve put time and care into your writing. Let’s give more of the right readers a chance to find it.

What feels harder right now: knowing what to write on Notes or turning that attention into subscribers?

Keep writing, Wes