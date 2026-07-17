Some of my Notes would rack up hundreds of likes and bring in almost zero subscribers.

Then I’d write something simple, a dozen or two likes at most, and it would bring me 5, 6, sometimes 10 new subscribers.

I couldn’t figure out why. The Notes getting all the attention weren’t the ones actually growing my newsletter.

So I started tracking it. Every Note, what it was, what happened after.

Once I saw which types actually brought subscribers and which ones just sat there getting likes, I stopped guessing and doubled down on what worked.

19,000-plus subscribers later, here are the three types I’ve found actually work, so you can learn them and model them yourself.

If you’ve been wondering “how do I actually grow my Substack?” I think this post is exactly for you.

The Substack Algorithm Actually Wants You to Grow

Most platforms fight you…

Facebook wants you scrolling Facebook.

Instagram wants you trapped in Instagram.

Neither one wants you leaving to go read a newsletter somewhere else.

Substack works differently, and it’s not a small difference. The founders have said outright that they want your Notes shown to people who’ll actually subscribe.

Not people who linger and scroll past. People who follow.

That’s likely why the plain Notes were quietly outperforming the ones getting all the likes.

The algorithm wasn’t rewarding attention. It was rewarding whatever actually made someone want to subscribe.

The Only 3 Types of Notes That Moved My Numbers

After going back through to analyze and track my Notes, I figured out there’s really only three types of Notes that bring subscribers.

Some types of Notes like cute quotes or funny thoughts got a lot of likes, but nobody hit the “subscribe” button.

Here’s the types of Notes that actually connect with your audience.

Community: Notes that invite other writers in

Not advice. An actual invitation. Share a tip, drop a link to your latest post, ask other writers to show up and share theirs too.

Substack tends to push these toward new users. The algorithm reads real back-and-forth as something worth showing to more people, not just another broadcast.

The catch is you have to come back and actually engage with whoever shows up.

Post it and disappear, and it does nothing. Reply to people, and it starts putting you in front of readers you’ve never met.

Teaching: Notes that hand over one clear idea

Not a full breakdown. Just one simple idea, explained clearly enough that someone reading it thinks, I need to send this to a friend.

That reaction is what gets a Note restacked, and restacks are what put you in front of new readers.

Two or three short paragraphs. One idea. Nothing else competing for space.

Stories: Notes that make someone feel understood

A real moment from your own journey. Not a lesson dressed up as one, just something true about where you are.

These convert because they’re not selling information, they’re creating a feeling.

People remember whoever made them feel less alone at 40, or 55, or wherever they happen to be starting from. Remembering you is the whole game.

My best Notes have been some form of a story, whether it’s mine or someone else I know or follow.

Chasing Likes Was Never the Same as Growing

For a long time I chased the wrong number. I was trying to write something clever that got a lot of attention and a lot of likes.

None of it grew my subscriber count. I’ve had a funny Note pull 100 likes and zero new readers, and a plain Community Note pull 30 likes and 10 new subscribers the same week.

Once I stopped chasing likes and just focused on connection, writing the way I’d actually talk to someone, subscribers started showing up on their own.

Now, I spend about 20 minutes every morning writing my Notes and engaging with other writers. That morning habit is what’s helped me grow to 19,000+ subscribers without burning out.

I only know which three types work because I spent a year logging every one and comparing what actually converted against what just looked good.

You don’t have to spend a year finding that out. I already did.

Let me help you grow your Substack with Notes

I’m not exaggerating when I say this changed my entire Substack.

I used to think growth meant more hours. Notes taught me the opposite.

New subscribers show up all throughout the day and overnight now. Not because I got lucky once, but because the system runs whether I’m at my desk or not.

That’s what’s actually inside the Notes Growth Workshop.

The Notes Growth Workshop teaches my exact system, including 20-minute routine, what types of Notes bring subscribers, and how to do this without burning out.

If you’ve been posting Notes and getting nothing back, this is the difference between another year of guessing and finally having a system that works while you sleep.

Here’s what you’re getting when you join this weekend:

📌 Notes Growth Workshop — the complete system that took me from zero to 19,000+ subscribers, built from a full year of tracking exactly what works and cutting everything that doesn’t.

📌 This weekend only, through Sunday night: join and you’ll get the newly updated Notes Writing Playbook free, brand new templates and prompts built for exactly this system, so you’re never sitting down with nothing to say.

After Sunday, the Playbook goes back to being sold separately. Join below:

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

You don’t need a bigger platform or to go viral. You need three types of Notes, a little consistency, and a system that keeps working after you close the laptop.

Keep writing, Wes