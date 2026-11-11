Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

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Zarina Zeland's avatar
Zarina Zeland
5h

Generally I’m not a huge fan of community notes about sharing links because oftentimes the authors just use it as engagement farming.

With that said, yours doesn’t sound like those growth notes, I liked how you added to come back and help new writer’s content with a boost.

I’m curious if that note of yours brought genuine subscribers, or if it might be one of those that subscribe and then unsubscribe days later just because you didn’t ‘return the favor’.

Thanks for sharing your experiment with the notes, Wes.

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Sub Stack Man's avatar
Sub Stack Man
6h

The line that a clever observation can get 100 likes and zero subscribers while a simple Community Note gets 30 likes and brings in 10 is the math most of us learn the slow way, citizen. Applause and recruitment are different superpowers, and the feed rewards the first one much more loudly. Of the three types, which one took you longest to stop second-guessing before you hit post?

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