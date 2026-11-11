In the last 7 days, Notes brought me over 200 new subscribers.

Last 7 days, Notes only: 200+ new subscribers

I’ve posted on Substack Notes every single day for over two years now, and I’ve tested almost everything I could think of.

Some Notes did absolutely nothing for my growth.

Some brought in more subscribers than I would have guessed.

The 7-Day Notes Challenge wrapped up last week, and since then writers have been emailing me that they finally know what to post on Notes, and what not to post.

So here are the three types I keep coming back to.

In the Challenge, they showed up as the Community, Tip, and Encouragement days, so if you did it, you’ve already written all three.

Remember: Your Posts Only Reach Your Subscribers. Your Notes Reach New Subscribers.

When you publish a post, it goes by email to the people who already subscribe to you.

However, a Note can be seen by people who have never heard of you. That’s how a new reader finds you, taps your name, and subscribes.

When I first got serious about Notes, I was getting 2 or 3 new subscribers a day. Now it brings me 20-30+ a day.

It only works if you’re posting the right types, so here they are.

Type #1: Community Notes

These invite other writers to take part. Share a tip, drop a link to a post, tell their story.

Here’s one I posted:

“The secret to growth on Substack? Be generous. Give before you take. Support someone’s post with a comment. Restack a note. If you’re growing here, share a link to your recent note or post. Come back and find a new writer’s content to help boost. Working together is the best way for everyone to grow.”

It brought in 15+ new subscribers and led to dozens of real connections.

Writers like recognition for their work, so when you make space for them to share, they show up.

The key is coming back and replying to everyone who joins in. Don’t post it and disappear.

Type #2: Educational Notes

These give one simple, useful idea about your niche. Not a full guide, just one thing that works, explained plainly.

Here’s one that did well:

“The best Substack growth hack is writing something worth sharing. Not SEO tricks. Not posting times. Not newsletter swaps. Write something that makes someone say ‘I have to send this to my friend.’ That’s it. That’s the strategy.”

It has one clear takeaway. You’re helping before you ask for anything, which builds trust.

Keep these to two or three short paragraphs and end on a line that makes people think.

Type #3: Motivational Notes

These encourage the writer who’s stuck, tired, or about to give up. Give people permission to start, or to keep going.

Here’s one I’ve posted many times:

“You have ten subscribers? That’s amazing. Ten real people decided your words were worth their time. They invited you into their inbox. That’s a win worth celebrating. Treat those ten like they’re 10,000. That’s how strong foundations get built. Your ten today is the start of something bigger.”

Share your real journey, be honest about the hard parts, and give people permission to try.

Hot Takes Get Likes. These Three Types Get Subscribers.

I know what you might be thinking. What about hot takes, questions, and funny observations?

They can get lots of likes and comments. They rarely turn into subscribers.

You can get 100 likes on a clever observation and zero new subscribers.

Meanwhile, a simple Community Note gets 30 likes and brings in 10. I still mix in other Notes to keep my feed human, but I lean on these three.

All of This Takes Me About 20 Minutes a Day

I post two Notes a day and schedule the second one for later.

Then I restack a couple of writers in my niche, like and comment on other writers’ Notes, and reply to everyone who responds.

It compounds. The first few weeks felt slow, and it took about 90 days before things started to click. The key is not quitting before that happens.

The Hard Part Is Knowing What to Post. That’s What the Notes Workshop Is For.

Knowing which types work is one thing. Knowing how to write them so they bring in subscribers is another, and that’s what I’ve spent two years figuring out. It’s why I created my “10+ Subscribers a Day” Notes Growth Workshop.

Inside the Notes Workshop, you’ll get:

The Note types that bring in subscribers, not just likes

The 20-minute daily routine I use

The Notes Growth Guide, with templates you can start using today

A private community of writers working on the same thing

It’s on demand, so you can start watching the minute you join.

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

📌 Quick Reminder: I’m extending the sale through this Friday at midnight Eastern, and that’s a hard cutoff.

After that, I’m updating the Workshop, adding new materials, and raising the price.

Join now and you get all of the updates too.

Join the Notes Growth Workshop before Friday

Keep writing, Wes

Here’s what one writer sent me after working through the Workshop:

“Hey Wes, just wanted to let you know I crossed my first 100 subscribers. I was at around 15 last month before your Workshop & Challenge, Notes really has been working for me.” - Kyle

Question: Which of the three types will you post first this week?