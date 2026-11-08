Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
StackKit's avatar
StackKit
4h

Answering your question: I'm going to pick the Note type the night before instead of at the keyboard. Most of my blank-screen time is really deciding what kind of Note to write, not writing it. "Pick one type, post it, move on" is the most useful line in here.

Reply
Share
Shamim Mohammed Khan's avatar
Shamim Mohammed Khan
11h

One Note a day, same time, and I'll stop overthinking the topic — one idea, posted, then move on. Two a day is the goal once the habit sticks.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wes Pearce · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.