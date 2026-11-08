The 7-Day Notes Challenge ended yesterday. Now what?

Since we finished yesterday, I’ve been getting DMs and replies from writers who did it.

They’re telling me they finally know what to write on Notes, and what not to write.

One of them, Faith, gained 32 new subscribers in the last 7 days from Notes alone. Her entire previous month she had only 2.

If you missed this round, you can still start writing Notes today. Here’s what I’d do.

First, Learn What Notes is Actually For

In case you haven’t used it yet, Notes is the short-post feed inside Substack.

When you publish a post, it goes by email only to the people who already subscribe to you.

However, a Note can be seen by people who’ve never heard of you yet, so it’s how strangers find your Substack and turn into subscribers.

If you’ve ever opened Notes, scrolled for a while, and closed it with nothing posted, it usually means you don’t have a plan for what to post yet.

Join the Workshop if You Haven’t Yet

That’s what my Notes Growth Workshop is for.

It teaches the system I use every day: which Notes bring in subscribers, which ones only collect likes, and a simple routine so you’re never guessing.

Inside, you’ll get:

The Note types that bring in subscribers, not just likes

The 20-minute daily routine I use

The Notes Growth Guide, with templates you can start using today

A private community of writers working on the same thing

You’ll also get my Notes Writing Playbook, 30+ of my best Notes templates and prompts.

It isn’t part of the Challenge, so if you missed the week of templates, it gives you a big pile to start from. The Workshop is on demand, so you can start watching the minute you join.

The price goes up on Monday, so this is the lowest it will be.

Join the Notes Growth Workshop and get the Playbook

Then, Join Our Weekly Notes Boost in the Chat

Every Tuesday morning, we run a Notes Boost in the Substack Chat, and over 300 writers take part each week.

You drop a link to your best Note of the week, then go back and support a few other writers in the thread. (Restacks earn bonus boosts.)

It puts your Note in front of new people, and it’s a good way to meet writers who are doing the same thing you are.

It’s not a ‘like for like” kind of situation. It’s genuinely become a community of writers who follow and support each other. It’s pretty cool, IMO.

Lastly, Stay Consistent and Keep It Simple

Commit to at least one Note a day. Two is the sweet spot, and it’s what I do.

I’ve written two Notes a day, every day, for over two years. It’s become the main driver of growth for my Substack, and it takes me less than 20 minutes a day.

If it’s simple enough to fit into your day, you’ll still be doing it a year from now, and that’s where the results come from.

Pick one Note type before you sit down, post it, and move on.

If you did the Challenge, you already have the Workshop, so skip ahead to the Boost.

If you didn’t join yet, the Workshop price goes up on Monday, and the Playbook comes with it. You can get in below:

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

Keep writing, Wes

P.S. If this was helpful, restack it so another writer can find it.

Question: What’s one thing you’ll change in your Notes routine this week?