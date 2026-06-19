You already know you should be writing Notes.

That’s not the problem.

The problem is you open the app, you’re ready to write something, and nothing comes. So you close it and tell yourself you’ll do it later.

Later turns into tomorrow. Tomorrow turns into next week.

And your Substack stays invisible to everyone who hasn’t found it yet.

I know this feeling because I lived it for months.

The Messy Truth About How I Actually Figured Out Notes

When I first started taking Notes seriously, I had no system. I was just showing up and hoping something would stick.

I was banking entirely on inspiration. Every morning I’d open my phone, scroll the feed looking for a spark, and spend half an hour trying to write something clever enough to post.

The growth was slow. Some weeks I’d gain a handful of new subscribers. Other weeks almost nothing. I kept showing up but I had no real idea if any of it was working.

Then I started writing more stories instead of tips.

Not “here are three ways to grow your newsletter” but honest specific moments from my own journey.

One week I posted a Note about a moment I’d been almost too embarrassed to share. It got fewer likes than my usual educational Notes.

But it brought in more subscribers than anything I’d written in weeks.

That was the moment I understood what Notes was actually for.

Story-driven Notes converted at a rate that tips never came close to. So I started paying close attention to which hooks were opening those stories. Which first lines were stopping the scroll. Which openings made people read all the way through and then click to subscribe.

After more than 1,000 Notes, I now have a very clear picture of what works and what doesn’t.

More Strategy Won’t Fix This. Here’s What Actually Will.

You know Notes matters. You’ve read the posts. You understand why it works.

But every time you sit down to write one, you have no idea where to start. The little Substack box stares back at you and you either write something generic or close the app entirely.

More strategy won’t fix that. But a swipe file will.

So I put together the Notes Writing Playbook. 30 of my highest converting hooks plus 10 Note templates you can adapt to your niche immediately. That’s one hook for every day of the month.

You open it, pick one, and write. The whole “What should I write today?” problem disappears. You’re not wondering what to say anymore. You’re just writing.

And writing consistently is what keeps new readers finding you every single day.

This Weekend Only — Get the Notes Writing Playbook

The Notes Writing Playbook is included as a bonus when you join the Notes Growth Workshop this weekend.

The Notes Workshop is my most popular training and the daily growth engine behind 18,000 subscribers and 20 to 30+ new ones a day.

The specific Note types that bring subscribers not just likes, the 20-minute routine, and the restacking strategy that teaches the algorithm exactly who your readers are.

Over 300 writers have grown with it, and here’s what one of them shared:

“Wes, I really subscribe to what you said about Notes and it has launched my Substack to almost 2,000 subscribers this month, just using Notes three times a day since November.” — Laura Howard

This is the last weekend with the Notes Writing Playbook included as a bonus. After Sunday night it goes away for good.

So this weekend you get the system to grow with Notes and the hook file to start writing immediately. You can join here:

Join the Workshop + Playbook

Sunday night is the deadline.

Keep writing, Wes

Question: What’s the hardest part of showing up on Notes consistently for you? Drop it in the comments, I’d love to know.

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