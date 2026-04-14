There are days I wake up and question everything.

Whether this is sustainable…Whether the next product will sell…Whether I’ve already peaked and just don’t know it yet…

I don’t talk about this much. The highlight reel is cleaner, right?

But the doubt is real and it shows up more than people expect from someone who’s supposed to have figured this out.

Then I think about where I was 18 months ago.

On New Year’s Day, I Sat With the Year Ahead and Felt Nothing

For years I ran a career coaching business that looked successful from the outside.

I was doing five to seven client calls every single day, spending my mornings on LinkedIn just to keep the pipeline moving, and managing a contract writer who honestly needed more hand-holding than the actual writing warranted.

The money was good. Better than good. But somewhere along the way the business I’d built to give me freedom had quietly become the thing keeping me trapped.

New Year’s Day I sat down and thought about the year ahead. Nothing in me wanted to keep going.

Not the calls, not the content, not the version of success I’d spent years building that somehow felt more like a ceiling than an achievement.

So I started writing on Substack that day. Not with a plan or a strategy. Just because I needed something that felt like mine again.

What 18 Months of Writing Online Actually Built

I was able to spend this past winter in Puerto Rico, working and writing remotely.

I’d wake up without an alarm, walk down to the water for a surf before my laptop even opened, and come back to write a few Notes and a post over coffee with nowhere to be.

In the afternoons I’d take my dogs on a Jeep ride to the park just because it was a nice day and the afternoon was mine.

That’s not a highlight reel moment. That’s just a regular Tuesday.

I want to be honest though because it didn’t happen overnight. The first six months were slower and more uncertain than I expected. There were weeks the income felt shaky and the doubt got loud enough that going back to what I knew felt like the safer call.

What kept me going wasn’t certainty. It was evidence that kept quietly accumulating.

My subscriber count steadily kept growing. I’d have a few product sales. I’d get a message from a reader that made me realize the writing was actually landing somewhere real.

Then, we crossed 17,000 subscribers and I realized this wasn’t just a fluke.

That’s what 18 months of consistent, daily writing built.

The Doubt Didn’t Go Away When I Hit 17,000 Subscribers. It Just Changed Shape.

Nobody tells you how to do this, do they?

The doubt doesn’t disappear when you hit a milestone. It just finds new questions to ask.

“Is this sustainable long term? What if the algorithm shifts? What if I’m riding a wave that eventually crashes and I’ve built nothing real underneath it?”

These thoughts still show up, usually on a slow week or after a launch that didn’t go the way I expected.

The difference between now and 18 months ago isn’t that the doubt is gone. It’s that I have evidence now.

When doubt creeps in, I have 17,000 subscribers and a year of consistent income to point at. Having the freedom to spend my winter in Puerto Rico only proves the model actually works.

The doubt is still there. The proof is just louder.

The Morning I Realized I’d Fallen Back in Love With Writing

About three months into Substack, something happened that I didn’t expect. I started looking forward to writing again.

After years of coaching calls and creating content purely to keep a pipeline moving, I’d forgotten what it felt like to write something because I genuinely wanted to.

Because I had something real to say. Because putting words together felt satisfying in itself rather than just transactional.

That feeling came back quietly.

That’s what keeps me going on the slow weeks. Not the metrics or the revenue. The writing itself and the people who find it and feel something because of it.

If You’re Building This Too — Here’s the System Behind Everything I Just Described

If any of this resonates (if you’re somewhere between where you started and where you want to be, wondering if it’s actually working, questioning whether the effort is worth it), I want you to know something.

You’re probably further along than you think.

The writers who make it aren’t the ones who had it figured out from day one. They’re the ones who kept showing up on the days the proof wasn’t loud enough yet.

The Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass is where I teach the complete system behind everything I just described.

In this Masterclass, I teach how I grew to 17,000 subscribers writing two to three hours a day.

How I built simple digital products that generate consistent revenue without a single paid subscription.

How I use Notes as a daily growth engine that brings in new readers every single day without needing to be on any other platform.

This isn’t theory pulled from someone who read about it. It’s the exact system I built from scratch and generated $100K revenue in a single year.

Over 500 writers have already gone through it. Here’s what one of them said:

“I absolutely love the honesty. I like how he doesn’t pressure you to be on every platform and just chose a few to start with. This is why it’s important to invest in learning from people who have done the work before.” — Sumu Sathi

If you’re ready to build something that gives you your mornings back, you can join below:

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

Keep writing, Wes

Question: Where are you right now in your writing journey — just starting out, stuck in the middle, or further along than you realize? Tell me in the comments.

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