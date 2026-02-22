A little over a year ago I was grinding on LinkedIn with 145,000 followers trying to drive people to my Substack.

It was exhausting.

I was dependent on an external platform that could change its algorithm overnight and wipe out everything I’d built.

Then I went all in on Substack Notes.

Within months, about 70% of all my new subscribers were coming directly from Substack’s native features.

No ads. No complicated funnels. No posting on five different platforms and hoping something sticks.

Today I’m at 15,000 subscribers and growing every single day.

Notes did that. But I never fully understood WHY it worked so differently from every other platform.

Until Substack’s own team explained it publicly.

How Substack’s Notes Algorithm Works Differently From Every Other Social Platform

Every social platform you’ve ever used — Instagram, LinkedIn, X — has an algorithm built around one goal. Time spent. The more you scroll, the more ads you see. Their entire business model depends on keeping you trapped.

This is why those platforms feel exhausting. They’re working perfectly. Just not for you.

Substack built Notes differently.

Mike Cohen, Substack’s head of machine learning and the guy who literally built the algorithm, said it straight: the Notes algorithm isn’t optimized for time spent. It’s optimized for subscriptions. The goal is to connect readers with writers they’ll actually want to follow and eventually pay.

That’s it.

Think about what that means for you as a writer. The algorithm is literally on your side. It’s trying to find the right readers for your work and put you in front of them.

No other platform does this.

Hamish McKenzie, Substack’s co-founder, backed this up with numbers. In just three months, the Substack app drove 32 million free subscriptions and nearly half a million paid subscriptions. The app is now the top source of subscriber and revenue growth for publishers, even higher than even recommendations.

Substack Notes isn’t a side feature anymore. It’s the engine.

Why Your Follower Count Matters Less Than You Think on Substack Notes

Mike explained that the algorithm looks at each individual reader, like where they are in the world, what language they speak, what they’re subscribed to, who they follow, what interests they’ve listed.

It builds a personalized feed designed to surface writers they’ll genuinely want to subscribe to.

This is why follower count matters less than you think.

A writer with 200 subscribers can have a Note reach thousands of the right readers because the algorithm is matching content to interests, not just distributing it to existing followers.

Early engagement is the signal that matters most. When the right people engage with your Note quickly, the algorithm takes that as confirmation and pushes it further.

This is also why authenticity isn’t just good advice. It’s a strategy.

Genuine content gets genuine engagement. Genuine engagement feeds the algorithm. The algorithm finds more of the right readers for your work.

It all connects.

The Substack Notes Feature Most Writers Are Completely Ignoring Right Now

In late 2025, something shifted.

Substack started heavily prioritizing restacks as a primary signal for content distribution. And most writers either don’t know this or aren’t using it strategically.

Here’s how it works.

When you restack your own Note a day or two after posting, the algorithm treats it as fresh content.

It gets a second chance in front of readers who never saw it the first time. Feeds move fast. Most of your audience missed it on day one.

When you restack another writer’s content in your niche, you’re sending a signal to the algorithm that your audiences overlap. Substack starts showing your content to their followers and their content to yours.

This isn’t gaming the system. This is understanding how the platform is designed to work and using it properly.

Writers who figured this out early are seeing real results. One writer reported a 30% increase in views and 900+ new subscribers in 30 days just from changing how they approached restacking.

The writers still ignoring this feature are wondering why growth feels slow.

Substack Notes Myths That Are Keeping You From Growing

Before I give you what’s actually working, let’s clear some things up.

You don’t need to post at exactly 9am for maximum reach.

You don’t need specific keywords to trigger the algorithm.

You don’t need thousands of followers before Notes will work for you.

You don’t need to go viral for the algorithm to notice you.

These myths exist because that’s how every other social platform works. We bring all of our social media baggage to Substack and assume it’s the same game.

It isn’t.

Notes rewards consistency over timing tricks. Authenticity over keyword stuffing. Genuine engagement over follower counts. Showing up over going viral.

What Writers Who Are Actually Growing on Substack Notes Are Doing Differently

So what does all of this look like in practice?

Post Notes consistently. Not occasionally. Not when you feel inspired. Consistently. The algorithm learns your voice and your audience over time. Consistency is how you teach it. Engage genuinely every day. Spend 20-30 minutes in the Notes feed leaving real comments on other writers’ work. Not “great post!” but actual thoughts. This trains your feed, builds relationships, and signals to the algorithm who your community is. Restack strategically. Your own content a day or two after posting. Other writers in your niche regularly. Make this a daily habit not an afterthought. Write honest Notes. Not just tips. Not just lessons. Real thoughts, real struggles, real moments from your writing journey.

The algorithm is looking for content that drives subscriptions. Nothing converts a reader into a subscriber faster than feeling genuinely understood.

That’s the system. Simple. Repeatable. And aligned with exactly what Substack built Notes to do.

For the First Time in My Creator Career, the Substack Algorithm Is Actually on My Side

This is what stuck out to me when Mike Cohen explained everything.

Every other platform I’ve used has been working against me. Keeping me dependent, changing the rules. Optimizing for their ad revenue while I grind for scraps of reach.

Substack built something different. An algorithm that genuinely tries to connect writers with readers who want to find them.

That’s not a small thing.

It’s why Notes has driven my growth more than anything else I’ve done. It’s why I went from LinkedIn-dependent to building something I actually own.

And it’s why I keep teaching this to every writer I work with.

Let Me Show You How to Make Substack Notes Work for You

Understanding how the algorithm works is one thing.

Knowing which types of Notes it surfaces and rewards is another.

That’s what I’ve spent the last year figuring out through constant testing and tracking.

Which Notes bring subscribers…Which ones just get vanity metrics…What makes the algorithm show your work to new audiences…

And that’s why I created my “10+ Subscribers a Day” Notes Growth Workshop.

Inside, I show you how to:

Stop guessing what to post — discover the specific types of Notes that consistently convert browsers into subscribers, with real examples from my journey to 15,000 subscribers

Write Notes that actually work in 5 minutes or less — so this doesn’t become another exhausting task competing for your limited time and energy

Avoid the engagement trap — learn which Notes get tons of likes and comments but zero subscribers, so you stop wasting time on vanity metrics that don’t move the needle

Master formatting that stops the scroll — the visual tricks and structure that make people actually read your Note instead of scrolling past

Build a sustainable daily practice — because showing up consistently only works if it doesn’t burn you out in three weeks

Special bonus: When you join now, you’ll get first access to my 7-Day Notes Growth Challenge templates. You’ll get access to a week’s worth of Notes templates, so you can start writing right away.

I’ve proven it works. 15,000+ subscribers and $5K+ monthly revenue in just one year.

You can join below with hundreds of writers growing with Notes:

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

Question — Are you writing on Substack Notes consistently yet? If not, what’s holding you back? Share in the comments because I’d love to hear.

