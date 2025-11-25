It’s almost “Substack Saturday.”

Because nobody needs another Black Friday deal, am I right?

But I do have something for you this week. And it’s not about buying stuff you don’t need.

It’s about finally making money from the one thing you already love: writing.

The Talented Writers Who Are Barely Scraping By (and it doesn’t have to be this way)

There are so many talented writers on Substack.

Like a lot. Right in my own community. People who can craft a story that stops you mid-scroll. Writers who make you feel something real.

But they make little to no money from their writing.

Not because they’re bad writers. Not because people don’t value their work.

Simply because they don’t know how to monetize what they create. And they don’t know how to promote it once they do.

They love the craft…we all do. We’re writers, not marketers. But somewhere along the way, we picked up this “starving artist mentality” that says real writers don’t think about money.

That’s rubbish. (excuse my language)

You can love writing AND get paid for it. These are both simple things to learn.

This doesn’t have to be you.

The Fastest Way to Turn Your Writing into Income (that actually works)

The fastest way to monetize your writing? Offer some type of simple digital product.

I’m talking about:

A premium guide version of your best writing

A recorded workshop video teaching something you know

A planner or workbook related to your niche

A set of templates people can actually use

Keep it simple. Don’t overcomplicate this. You can add more later. Just start with one thing.

Here’s what happens when you do this: You create something once, and it can generate income while you sleep. While you’re writing your next post. While you’re living your life.

No more trading every hour for dollars. No more feeling like you have to choose between writing what you love and paying your bills. You write the content that builds trust with your audience, and some of those people buy what you created.

Suddenly, writing isn’t just your passion…it’s actually funding your life. You can quit the job that drains you. You can work fewer hours and still make more money. You can finally breathe.

And here’s the best part: When you make your first few dollars from writing (even if it’s just $27) something shifts inside you.

You realize: “Wait, I really could do this for a living? People actually want to pay for my writing and work?”

Once you have that simple digital product, you write content around it. You solve problems. You share your journey. You help people. And some of those people will buy what you created.

I’ll share exactly how to do this inside my new workshop. But first, let me tell you about this weekend.

Why This Week Matters

I’ve dropped the pricing on my Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass through this week only.

Starting next week (after Black Friday), the price goes back up—3X what it is right now.

Inside the Masterclass, you get the complete system I used to grow from 0 to 10,000+ subscribers in a year and generate $5K+ monthly revenue consistently:

How to choose your niche and clarify your story

How to use Substack Notes to drive consistent daily growth

How to use the Substack features most writers ignore

The exact content strategy that builds trust and converts readers

How to grow your Substack every day without burning out

But here’s what makes this week special.

When you join by Thanksgiving, you get a bonus ticket to my brand-new training: The Wealthy Writer’s Workshop. (it will available on Wednesday Dec 3rd)

This workshop teaches you how to make your first (or next) $1,000 as a writer in 21 days.

Not theory. Not fluff. The actual step-by-step process to create a simple digital product, price it right, and promote it to your audience without feeling gross.

By Friday, this workshop will be sold separately. Right now? It’s included as a bonus when you join the Masterclass.

So, here’s what happens:

Join by Thanksgiving: Get both the Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass AND the Wealthy Writer’s Workshop at the current discounted price.

Wait until this weekend: Pay 2X for the Masterclass, plus buy the workshop separately.

I’m not trying to pressure you. I’m just being straight about what’s happening. Because I think this new workshop is going to change some lives.

You can join the Substack Masterclass + new Workshop below:

Join Masterclass + Workshop

Stop Being the Talented Writer Who Can’t Pay Rent

If you’re ready to learn how to actually monetize your writing...

If you want to finally understand how to promote your work without feeling like a sleazy marketer...

If you’re done with the starving artist mentality and ready to get paid for what you create...

This is your weekend. Can’t wait to see what you create.

— Wes

P.S. You don’t need another Black Friday deal. You need a system that actually works. This is it.