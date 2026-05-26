A subscriber left a comment on one of my posts this week asking exactly this question:

“Is summer a good time to grow your Substack?”

My answer was yes. Absolutely yes. Not a cautious yes with a bunch of caveats attached. A genuine yes based on 18 months of actually doing this — including the summer I started.

I get why writers are nervous about it though.

The fear is real. Everyone is traveling. The audience is distracted.

Momentum is hard to maintain when the calendar gets chaotic and the routine falls apart. Most writers convince themselves that pulling back in summer is the smart move and that they’ll get serious again in September when things settle down.

The problem is September comes and nothing has changed. The Substack looks exactly the same as it did in May.

I launched this Substack in the middle of summer with no audience and no plan.

That summer was the most important season of this entire journey. The momentum I built in those first few months is what everything else compounded from. So when writers tell me they’re waiting until fall to get serious I always push back on that.

The best time to grow is now. Summer included.

Most writers treat summer like an off season. Here’s why that’s a mistake.

The writers who treat summer like an off season get off season results.

They post less. They check their stats less. They tell themselves the audience is distracted and use that as permission to pull back.

And when September comes they wonder why nothing grew over the last three months.

The writers who treat summer like an opportunity show up the same way they show up in January.

Consistent Notes routine. Regular posts. Genuine engagement with their community.

And because most writers in their niche have pulled back, there’s actually less competition in the feed.

I genuinely believe this — if you think your Substack will be slow this summer it will be.

If you decide this is going to be your biggest growth season yet there’s a real chance it will be.

The writers who have a big fall didn’t stop showing up in July.

The one thing summer does change is that your routine needs to be light enough to survive the season.

Writers who burn out in summer almost always made the same mistake:

They tried to maintain an intense posting schedule while also living their life and eventually the life won.

By July they’d missed enough days that the habit broke and starting over felt harder than just waiting until fall.

The solution isn’t to grind harder. It’s to have a system simple enough that you can show up without it feeling like work.

Mine looks like twenty minutes on Notes every morning using the specific types that actually bring subscribers — not just likes. Then, 2-3 posts a week (if that’s sustainable for you).

That routine takes less time than most people spend scrolling their feed and it’s enough to keep the algorithm learning and the growth compounding all the way through August.

Here’s exactly where to put your energy this summer.

First, get your foundation right if you haven’t already.

Work on your story, your positioning, the specific reason someone should follow your newsletter over everything else in the same space. Most writers skip this entirely and spend months wondering why their content isn’t gaining traction.

Summer is actually the perfect time to fix this because getting it right now means everything you do after compounds faster.

Next, build a Notes writing habit that actually sticks.

Not an ambitious routine that burns out by the Fourth of July — a simple daily habit the algorithm can learn from consistently.

Two to three Notes a day using the right types is genuinely enough to keep growing all summer without burning yourself out.

And if you haven’t created your first simple digital product yet summer is the best window to do it.

The pace is slightly slower, the mental space is there, and a focused guide built over a weekend can start generating real income before fall arrives.

Let me help you grow your Substack this summer

Here’s the thing about everything I just described:

Knowing what to do and having the system to actually do it consistently are two completely different things.

Most writers read posts like this one, feel motivated for a few days, and then fall back into the same patterns because they never had a real system to follow in the first place.

That’s exactly what these two products give you. Not more advice, but a real system you can start using tomorrow morning.

📌 Two ways I can help you have a genuinely big summer — depending on where you are right now.

The Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass is where to start if you want to get the foundation right this summer.

Your story, your positioning, your voice, and the daily Notes system that brings in new subscribers consistently.

This is the step that makes everything else work — the specific angle that makes your newsletter worth following, the voice that builds genuine trust, and the Notes routine that brings the right subscribers in every single day.

This is the system that helped me grow to 18,000+ subscribers and $100K revenue.

Over 500 writers have gone through the Masterclass and built this foundation. Writers who showed up scattered and unsure of what they were building — and left with a clear direction, a growing audience, and a Substack that finally felt like theirs.

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

The Notes Growth Workshop is the system that keeps your growth consistent all summer without burning you out.

This is the complete daily Notes routine — the specific types that bring subscribers not just likes and the 20-minute habit that the algorithm can actually learn from.

If you want a Notes habit that actually survives the summer and compounds all the way through to fall this is how you build one.

Here’s what writers are saying after going through it:

“I did his 7-Day Notes Challenge and as a direct result gained 87 subscribers from Notes in a single month. HIGHLY RECOMMEND.” — Leah Steele Barnett

“Wes, I really subscribe to what you said about Notes and it has launched my Substack to almost 2000 subscribers this month just using notes three times a day since November.” — Laura Howard

Plus, you’ll be included in the upcoming 7-Day Notes Challenges all summer long (with new templates).

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

Question: Are you planning to keep showing up consistently this summer or are you treating it like an off season?

Drop it in the comments — genuinely curious where most writers land on this.

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