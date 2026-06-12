Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

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J. Lashley's avatar
J. Lashley
3h

It doesn't really matter if you embrace notes or not if substack won't show them to anyone. I see it all the time and experience it a bit too: no views, no engagement, nothing. I see people who have the right flair, the right product, the right images, all of i and they are lucky to get a like - usually from just me. Until someone can explain why substack suppresses some people and not others, notes are a huge waste of time.

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