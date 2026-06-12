This is the question I get more than almost any other in my DMs right now.

“Is Substack still worth it? Is it too late to start? Is the platform getting too crowded? Should I be building somewhere else instead?”

These are fair questions. And most of the answers you’ll find online come from people who are either still in the honeymoon phase or people who quit and want to explain why.

I’ve been here for nearly two years. There have been plenty of ups and downs on the way to 18,000+ subscribers. Here’s my honest answer and advice…

Short answer — yes. Here’s the longer honest version.

Substack is worth it. Not because it’s easy or because the platform does the work for you.

It’s worth it because of what it uniquely offers that no other platform does right now.

The algorithm is designed to help you grow, not fight you. Substack only makes money when you make money, so your incentives are actually aligned with theirs.

…and the Notes feed is a genuine discovery engine that most writers are still massively underusing.

But none of that works without the right foundation. Writers who show up without a clear story, without understanding what the platform actually rewards, without a daily Notes routine — they struggle.

Not because Substack is broken but because they’re using it the wrong way.

The writers who treat it like a real business rather than a hobby are building something that gets more valuable every single month. The ones who don’t are the ones writing “is Substack dead” posts by month four.

The biggest mistake I made in my first six months. And what I’d do instead.

I wasted too much time trying to grow my Substack from outside the platform.

LinkedIn. Guest posts. Collaborations. Cross promotions.

All of those things have their place and I’m not saying they don’t work. But I was spending the majority of my time trying to funnel people in from elsewhere when the most powerful growth tool was sitting right inside Substack the whole time.

Notes.

If I started today I’d spend 80% of my time on Notes from day one.

Not LinkedIn. Not guest posts. Notes.

Because Notes is how Substack was designed to grow. It’s how new readers discover you. It’s how the algorithm learns who you are and who your readers are.

And it’s the one lever that keeps bringing in new subscribers every single day regardless of what else is happening.

Last month Notes brought me 998 new subscribers from a 20-minute daily routine.

Everything else is supplementary. Notes really is the engine.

I’ve kept pricing low for as long as I can. June 15th that officially changes.

I’ve been keeping pricing on all my trainings as accessible as possible because I genuinely want writers to be able to get this help without it feeling out of reach.

That changes on June 15th.

All three of my top products are going up in price and they won’t be coming back down.

This isn’t a tactic — it’s a genuine reflection of how much the products have grown in value since they were first priced over a year ago.

The results writers are getting are significantly better than when I first launched them and the price should reflect that.

If you’ve been on the fence about getting serious — if you’ve been thinking about getting the right foundation in place without having to figure it all out alone for another six months — this is the best window to do it.

Let me show you how to grow your Substack (simply and sustainably)

I’ve created a few core trainings to help writers grow and monetize their newsletters. Over 500+ writers have gone through them in the last year alone.

If you’ve been looking for help, this is a great place to start. You don’t have to go it alone.

Here are two ways I can help depending on where you are right now.

📌 The first is the Notes Growth Workshop .

The Notes Growth Workshop is for the writer who wants to start growing right now.

Inside you’ll learn the specific Note types that bring subscribers not just likes, the daily 20-minute routine, and the restacking strategy that teaches the algorithm exactly who your readers are.

Charlotte Stephens, a Substack bestseller, was skeptical before she tried it and had this to say after:

“Hi Wes, I just wanted to let you know I finally got around to watching your notes boost workshop, and putting your tips into action. I’m never convinced by these things but am so glad I trusted you on this, because l’ve literally gained almost exactly 10 subs a day since. Witchcraft!

If Notes hasn’t been working for you this is what fixes that.

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

📌 The second is the Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass .

The Masterclass is the complete foundation. Your story, your positioning, your voice, and the daily Notes system laid out start to finish.

It’s the strategy behind 18,000 subscribers and $100K+ in revenue — built simply so you can follow it too.

Most writers skip this step entirely and spend months wondering why nothing is gaining traction. This is what fixes that.

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

Most writers who go through both put them together as a complete system.

The Notes Workshop runs the daily growth engine. The Substack Masterclass builds the foundation underneath it. That’s the whole picture.

Pricing goes up June 15th. If you’ve been thinking about getting started this is the window.

Whether you join or not I want you to know you’re in the right place.

This is still the best time to build a writing business online. It’s completely changed my daily life and given me the freedom I was looking for.

If I can help in any way reach out.

Keep writing, Wes