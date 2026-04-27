My answer is a resounding yes.

The platform is getting a little more crowded (you’ve probably noticed, ha…) but honestly that’s not a bad thing.

It means momentum is building.

It means more writers are finding their audience here.

It means readers are coming to Substack specifically looking for writers to follow and subscribe to.

This is still the best time to jump in and grow your newsletter. Not despite the growth of the platform. Because of it.

Let me show you exactly what 18 months of showing up here actually looks like.

I was a burnt out career coach. Here’s how a newsletter helped me pivot.

Eighteen months ago, I was grinding away through five to seven client calls every single day. Burnt out in a way that a good night’s sleep couldn’t fix.

On New Year’s Day, I started thinking about the coming year and setting goals (as many of us do). And, I was in a state of panic. Anxiety.

How could I keep doing what I was doing another year? Honestly, I couldn't.

So, I decided to revisit and relaunch my Substack. And, it was the decision that helped me pivot away from those endless daily client calls.

That newsletter became my off ramp.

It gave me breathing room and options I didn’t have before.

Eventually it gave me my life back in a way that no amount of client calls ever could have. Now, I work two to three hours a day now from wherever I want and spent the winter in Puerto Rico working remotely.

That’s why I’m still here 18 months later answering this question with complete conviction.

Here’s what the last 30 days actually looked like.

I wanted to share a quick behind-the-scenes of what’s been working (and not working) this month:

Notes is still the biggest driver of new subscriber growth by a wide margin. Nothing else comes close. It brings in 600-700+ new subscribers every month.

My weekly Notes Boost in Substack Chat has grown to 300+ writers showing up every single week. What started as a small experiment turned into one of the most genuinely supportive communities I’ve been part of online.

And, a few Notes hit really hard this month. One in particular crossed 2,500 likes and is still gaining traction — still bringing new subscribers weeks after I posted it. I wrote it in less than five minutes.

The April Notes Challenge brought in 100+ writers and I’ve been getting messages all month from people saying Notes is finally clicking as they hit that 30-day consistency mark. That’s the compound effect doing exactly what it’s supposed to do.

On the revenue side — $8,000+ this month across my newsletter, email list, and LinkedIn. To be transparent that’s not all from my newsletter directly. But every dollar traces back to the foundation that writing online built.

LinkedIn is actually a smaller piece of that than most people would assume.

Not everything landed. Here’s what flopped.

A couple of posts this month I was convinced would take off. One I genuinely thought might go semi-viral.

Neither did.

And that’s fine. That’s just part of the process.

The writers who grow long term are the ones who don’t let the misses derail the momentum from the wins. You stay consistent, you keep showing up, and you let the good posts carry the weight when the ones you expected to land don’t.

The most counterintuitive thing I’ve learned after 18 months.

Do less.

The most common mistake I see writers making is trying to be everywhere at once. LinkedIn, X, Medium, Substack, maybe a podcast on top of all of it.

It feels productive. But, it spreads your energy so thin that nothing actually grows.

My advice? Find one or two things that are working and go deeper on those instead of wider.

For me it’s Notes and my newsletter. Everything else is secondary.

The writers who are growing consistently right now aren’t doing more than everyone else. They’re doing less, better, and more consistently.

Let me show you how to grow your Substack in a simple, sustainable way.

(📌 Last chance before everything goes up May 1st)

Quick Reminder: All of my trainings are increasing in price on May 1st. This week is the LAST chance to get in at the current price before that happens.

If you’ve been sitting on the fence about the Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass — this is your moment.

The Masterclass is the complete foundation for building a Substack that actually grows and makes money. It’s the strategy I use everyday that’s helped me grow to 17,000+ subscribers and 100K in revenue.

Here’s what’s inside:

Your origin story and positioning — the specific angle that makes your newsletter impossible to ignore and immediately worth following. Most writers skip this and then wonder why nothing gains traction

Your voice — how to write in a way that feels completely authentic and builds the kind of trust that turns casual readers into loyal subscribers who actually open every email

The daily Notes system — the exact routine behind 500-700 new subscribers every month, built around a 20-minute daily habit so it never becomes another exhausting obligation

What actually grows versus what just gets likes — so you stop wasting time on vanity metrics and start building real momentum every single day

A sustainable system you’ll actually stick to — because showing up consistently only works if it doesn’t burn you out in three weeks

Here’s what writers are saying after going through it:

“I absolutely love the honesty. I like how he doesn’t pressure you to be on every platform and just chose a few to start with. This is why it’s important to invest in learning from people who have done the work before.” — Sumu Sathi

“This was the best most concise explanation of how to scale and monetize a newsletter I’ve ever come across.” — Jake Griggs

Over 300+ writers have gone through the Masterclass and built this foundation. Writers who showed up scattered and unsure of what they were building — and left with a clear direction, a growing audience, and a Substack that finally felt like theirs.

Price goes up May 1st. This is the last weekend to get it at the current price. Join below:

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

Question : What’s been working for you on Substack lately?

Drop it in the comments — genuinely curious where everyone is right now.

Leave a comment