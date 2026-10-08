You spend an evening writing a post you’re proud of.

You publish it, check your subscriber count, and barely anything changes.

Now you’re wondering whether to write more, spend more time on Notes, or accept that growth is going to be painfully slow.

Did I miss the opportunity here?

It’s exhausting to keep making time for your Substack when you don’t know whether you’re spending that time well.

I get it. Even after growing past 20,000 subscribers, I’m reassessing my approach.

Some things I relied on last year aren’t giving me the same momentum now. That doesn’t mean Substack is dead. It means I need to pay attention instead of simply doing more.

Here’s how I’m adapting.

Writing another post isn’t always my next move

When growth slows, it’s tempting to publish more.

But before I spend hours on something new, I’m looking at useful writing I’ve already created.

I’ll restack a post that connected with readers or bring one of its strongest ideas into a new Note.

Someone who subscribed yesterday hasn’t read everything I published last year.

And plenty of longtime subscribers missed it, too.

I’m giving good ideas more chances to reach people. That helps me promote my writing without constantly adding to my workload.

A Note needs to give readers a reason to remember me

Likes are encouraging. But I want the right reader to think, “I want to hear more from this person.”

Stories help with that.

A challenge I’ve worked through. A mistake I’ve made. Something I once struggled with that my readers might recognize.

The Notes that stay with people often have an “Oh, me too” moment.

Pair that connection with a useful idea, and someone has a reason to visit your profile and consider subscribing.

I’m also spending time replying thoughtfully and supporting writers in my niche. Those relationships matter, including when they lead to Recommendations.

I want to build a community people recognize themselves in and want to return to.

I need a routine I can follow without guessing every day

I can’t spend every spare hour wondering what to post or trying every growth tip I see.

I built my Substack because I wanted more options after years of freelance writing and career coaching.

Today, my digital products bring in a consistent $5K+ per month. Maintaining that still takes writing, relationships, and promotion.

Having a repeatable approach helps me make room for those things.

That’s what I want for you, too: a clearer direction for the effort you’re already making.

Let me help you stop guessing what to do next & grow your newsletter

If you’re putting hours into your Substack but still wondering what to focus on, join my Substack Growth Masterclass.

I’ll help you clarify who you’re writing for, build a repeatable growth plan, and lay the foundation for earning from your writing.

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

If your biggest frustration is posting Notes without seeing subscriber growth, join my Notes Growth Workshop.

I teach the three Note types and 20-minute routine I use, with writing prompts and templates to help you put it into practice.

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

Choose the Substack Masterclass for your overall plan, the Notes Workshop for your daily routine, or use both together.

You’re already giving your writing time and effort. Let me help you know where to put them.

Keep writing, Wes Wes

Question: What’s felt harder lately: reaching new readers, knowing what to write, or earning from your Substack?