Last week, someone left a comment on one of my posts that stopped me cold.

“Substack isn’t what it was a year ago.”

I thought about it a minute: They’re absolutely right.

When I started writing on Substack over a year ago, I could publish a few Notes and wake up to 100 new subscribers overnight. The growth felt almost too easy.

Post something decent, watch it spread, gain subscribers while you sleep.

That still happens sometimes. But less and less.

The algorithm has changed. The platform has evolved. There are more writers competing for attention. The “golden era” of effortless viral growth is fading.

And honestly? That’s actually a good thing.

But it raises the question everyone seems to be asking right now: Is growing on Substack still worth the effort in 2026?

Let me give you my honest answer after 12 months, 14,000+ subscribers, and $5K+ in monthly revenue.

Yes, Substack Has Changed. So Has Every Platform That Actually Grows…

Here’s what I’ve noticed over the past year:

The algorithm isn’t as “easy” as it was in the beginning. Notes don’t go viral as readily. You can’t just throw something up and expect it to spread like wildfire. It takes more strategy. More consistency. More actual effort.

The people complaining about this aren’t wrong. It IS harder now than it was 12 months ago.

But here’s what they’re missing: This is exactly what happens when a platform matures and grows.

The early wild volatility (where one post could explode and another would die) is settling into something more predictable. More sustainable. More like an actual business you can rely on.

And while the algorithm is balancing out, Substack itself is growing MORE, not less.

Thousands of new subscribers are joining the platform every month. Major influencers, podcasters, and journalists are migrating their audiences here. Substack still isn’t even a household name yet, which means you’re still early to something massive.

At their NYC event a few weeks ago, Hamish McKenzie (Substack’s co-founder) said something that made everything click for me:

“Most platforms don’t really care about writers and creators. They keep you trapped in a big, closed garden where you don’t own your audience, your relationships, or even your content.”

Think about that for a second…

Twitter wants you scrolling Twitter. Instagram wants you trapped in Instagram. LinkedIn wants you staying on LinkedIn. Their business model requires keeping you addicted to the feed so they can sell more ads.

But Substack’s business model is different. Hamish explained it like this:

“We want you to grow. We want you to reach as many people as possible, influence as many people as possible, and make as much money as possible. And we’ve built our business model around that—we only make money when you make money.”

This is fundamentally different from every other platform.

Substack succeeds when you succeed. They make money when you make money. The incentives are finally aligned.

Yes, it takes more effort now than it did 12 months ago. Yes, you need more of a strategy. But the opportunity is bigger than ever because the platform is actively working to help you grow, not keep you trapped.

I’m still gaining 20-30+ subscribers daily. Still generating $5K+ every month. The growth is just more sustainable now instead of chaotic and unpredictable.

The Real Question Isn’t “Is It Worth It?” It’s “What Are You Actually Building?”

I’ve noticed that Substack writers fall into about four buckets:

People who want to write. They’re here for expression, to share their thoughts, to process life through words. Money and growth are bonuses, not the main goal.

People who want to make money from writing. They’re building paid subscription newsletters, trying to get hundreds or thousands of people to pay $5-10 monthly.

People who want to use writing to make money. They’re building digital products, courses, coaching offers. The newsletter is the funnel, not the revenue source.

People who read and engage. They’re here to consume, comment, support. Not creating, just participating.

Here’s the thing: Buckets 1 and 4 are largely unaffected by Substack’s changes. More writers and more content are actually net positive for them.

It’s buckets 2 and 3 that are feeling the “it’s harder now” pain.

And that makes sense. Early platform adopters always see faster growth and easier monetization. As the platform matures and more people join, supply increases and competition grows.

The golden era of “add a paywall and wake up to Stripe notifications” is ending. This isn’t a Substack problem. It’s capitalism. It’s supply and demand. It happens on every platform that grows.

But here’s what people forget: harder doesn’t mean impossible. It just means you actually have to try.

In the time I’ve been on Substack, I’ve already seen people come and go. Talented writers who started with so much excitement, published for a month, then disappeared when they realized this actually takes work.

And honestly? I think that’s a good thing. It weeds out the fluff.

If you really love to write, you’re in the right place. It doesn’t mean you have to be perfect. Just focus on showing up and delivering quality.

Three Ways to Navigate Substack’s Changes and Keep Growing in 2026

Alright, enough context. Let’s talk about how to actually navigate these changes and build something sustainable.

1. Stop Chasing Viral, Start Building Consistent

The algorithm rewards consistency over chaos now.

Viral Notes still happen. I still see posts explode. But sustainable growth (the kind that compounds month after month) comes from showing up daily.

I’ve published hundreds of Notes. Written 40-50+ full posts. Built a 365-day writing streak.

That’s not because I’m obsessed with some arbitrary streak number. It’s because I’ve learned that the algorithm needs time to understand your voice, your audience, and who to show your work to.

Mike Cohen, Substack’s head of machine learning (the guy who literally built the algorithm), explained it like this at their NYC event:

“We take a look at who you are as an individual opening the Substack app, where you are in the world, what language you speak, what things you’re subscribed to, who you follow, and what interests you’ve specified, among other things. We try to turn that into a numerical representation so that we can compare it to things that you might want to load in your feed.”

In other words, the more you show up, the more data the algorithm has to understand who wants to see your work.

Here’s the practical takeaway: Write one Note daily. Minimum. It doesn’t have to be long or perfect. Just valuable. Just real. Focus on connection over virality.

The algorithm will learn. Your audience will find you. But only if you show up long enough for that to happen.

2. Find Your Voice, Don’t Mimic Others

With more competition, authenticity is your only moat.

I see so many new writers studying “viral posts” and trying to reverse-engineer success. They analyze the structure. Copy the format. Mimic the style.

And then they wonder why their version falls flat.

The platform is designed to help people discover unique voices. Not copies of voices they’ve already found.

Hamish said something at the NYC event that stuck with me:

“Substack’s version of a social network is an experiment in reversing that—in giving power back to writers and readers.”

Power back to writers means you get to sound like YOU. Not like the successful writer you’re trying to emulate.

I write about newsletter growth and digital products because that’s what I’m living. That’s what I’ve figured out. That’s what actually helped me escape the burnout of one-on-one client work.

Some people love it. Some people have told me I’m “everything wrong with Substack” because I use AI (strategically) and write about making money.

And that’s fine. Because the people who resonate with my voice find me. The algorithm connects us. And those are the only people I need to reach.

Your differentiation isn’t your topic. It’s your honesty. Your perspective. Your story.

3. Build for Sustainability, Not Speed

The biggest killer of Substack writers isn’t the algorithm. It’s burnout.

You cannot outwork the algorithm into loving you. You cannot hustle your way to 10,000 subscribers in three months. This is a marathon, not a sprint.

I see new writers come in hot. Publishing daily. Writing long, research-heavy posts. Spending hours on Notes every day.

Then they’re gone a month later because they’re exhausted and the results didn’t match the effort.

Here’s what actually works:

Set a realistic publishing cadence.

Use Notes as your daily practice. It takes me 5-10 minutes to write a Note. That’s it.

Focus on building ONE income stream first. Don’t try to launch a paid subscription, three digital products, a coaching offer, and a podcast all at once. Pick one path. Master it. Then add more.

Give yourself 12-24 months minimum before judging results. This is the hardest part. We all want overnight success. But it took me ten months before my growth really kicked in. Ten months of showing up before things started working.

If I had quit at month three because it felt pointless, you wouldn’t be reading this right now.

Substack rewards patience. It rewards consistency. It rewards people who are still here when the excitement wears off and the real work begins.

Where I’m Putting My Energy in 2026 (and why you should consider it too)

I’m still going all-in on Substack in 2026.

Still betting on Notes as my primary growth engine. Still building digital products over paid subscriptions. Still showing up daily even when posts don’t perform the way I hoped.

Why?

Because the platform’s incentives are aligned with mine. The algorithm is designed to help me get discovered. I own my audience. I own my content. I’m not renting space on someone else’s property.

Randa Sakallah, Substack’s editorial lead, described Notes perfectly: “Think of Notes as the town square where writers, readers, and ideas mingle.”

That’s what hooked me. It feels like what social media should have been all along. Before the rage. Before the algorithm manipulation. Before the endless scroll designed to keep you trapped.

Mike Cohen explained why the Notes algorithm feels so different:

“For us, it’s basically the opposite [of other platforms]. We don’t care if you are someone who only wants to do longform. If you’re interested in reading, that’s fantastic. If you like short-form text, that’s great too. We’ll keep showing you things you want to see and engage with, and if not, we’ll try something else.”

Other platforms want you addicted. Substack wants you discovering good work and actually subscribing to it.

That’s why I’m not jumping ship when things get harder. That’s why I’m not chasing the next “easier” platform. That’s why I’m doubling down here.

Yes, it’s harder than a year ago. Yes, it requires more strategy. Yes, you need consistency and patience.

But the opportunity is bigger than ever.

So, Is Growing on Substack Still Worth the Effort?

My honest answer: Absolutely. But only if you’re willing to play the long game.

Don’t expect overnight success. Don’t quit when the algorithm changes. Don’t compare your beginning to someone else’s middle.

Do show up consistently. Do find your authentic voice. Do build something sustainable.

Substack has changed. So have you. The question isn’t whether the platform is worth it.

The question is whether you’re willing to do what it takes.

If you are, you’re in the right place.

Ready to navigate these changes and actually grow in 2026?

I’ve spent the last year figuring out what works on Substack now…not what worked in the “golden era,” but what’s driving real, sustainable growth today.

My Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass shows you the exact system I used to grow from zero to 14,000+ subscribers in a year and generate $5K+ monthly consistently.

Inside, you’ll learn how to:

Build a content strategy that works with the algorithm, not against it—so you stop wasting time on posts that go nowhere

Master Substack Notes to gain 10+ subscribers daily—the same approach that’s driven 90% of my growth

Create a publishing cadence you can actually sustain—because burnout kills more Substack writers than bad content ever will

Find your authentic voice and stand out in a crowded platform—without trying to sound like everyone else

Build your first (or next) income stream using your newsletter—whether that’s digital products, coaching, or something else entirely

This isn’t about chasing viral posts or gaming the system. It’s about building something real that lasts.

The platform has changed. Your strategy needs to change with it. You can join 100’s of writers inside the masterclass below:

Question : Have you seen Substack changing over the last year? How are you adapting and evolving to keep growing?

