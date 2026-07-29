I’m writing this from my patio chair in Cabo San Lucas.

My laptop’s been open maybe an hour total in the last two days. Mostly I’ve been in the water or asleep in the sun with a book I haven’t actually read past page ten.

There was a version of me, not that long ago, who couldn’t have done this.

Not because I didn’t want to, but because I genuinely believed that if I stepped away, everything would stop.

Subscribers would slow down, sales would dry up, and I’d come home to a newsletter that had fallen behind while I was gone.

I used to plan entire vacations around that fear, bringing my laptop everywhere and answering everything the second it came in, so I never actually left even when I’d technically gone somewhere.

This week I checked my numbers between naps, mostly out of habit rather than worry.

New subscribers are still coming in. Stan Store sales are still landing.

Nothing dramatic, nothing viral, just the same steady numbers I’d normally see on an ordinary Wednesday at home.

I didn’t do anything to make that happen this week, and that’s actually the whole point.

It happened because of what I built before I ever got on the plane…

A newsletter with real positioning, so people know exactly what they’re getting and why they should stick around.

A Notes routine simple enough that a few scheduled posts keep things moving even when I’m not actively writing new ones every day.

Products that sell on their own once someone’s ready to buy, without me personally closing the sale.

None of that came together by accident. It took sitting down and actually building the foundation first, instead of hoping growth would show up on its own the longer I kept posting.

If you’re the kind of writer who can’t imagine stepping away without everything stalling, I don’t think the answer is working harder while you’re gone.

I think it’s building something that doesn’t need you at your desk to keep working. I know the “laptop lifestyle” has become trite, but it’s really a reality.

Let me help you build your own version of the “laptop lifestyle”

That’s the entire foundation I walk through inside the Substack Growth Masterclass, your story, your positioning, and the systems that keep your newsletter moving whether you’re at your desk or on a beach in Mexico.

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

And if the daily habit of Notes is the piece you haven’t figured out yet, the Notes Growth Workshop covers exactly that, the routine and the types that actually convert, simple enough to stay consistent with even on a normal week, let alone one where you’re barely working.

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

📌 Pricing on both goes up this Saturday, August 1st, three days from now if you’ve been meaning to join.

I’m not telling you this from a place of having it all figured out. I still catch myself checking my phone more than I probably need to this week.

But it’s a lot less than it used to be, and that difference is the whole reason I’m able to write this from where I’m writing it.

Keep writing, Wes