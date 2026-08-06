I’m writing this at the gate, ten days of actually disconnecting behind me.

…a few years ago, this trip wouldn’t have even been possible.

I used to run a coaching business. Six or seven calls a day, maxed out by Wednesday most weeks.

A trip like this meant canceling calls and losing income, or bringing my laptop and working through it anyway.

I remember checking my phone at dinner, doing the math on what a day off was costing me, feeling guilty for wanting a break from something that was supposed to give me freedom.

I barely touched my Substack this week, and it kept growing.

This time was different. I wrote maybe an hour a day this whole trip. Sales still landed in my Stan Store every single day I was gone.

I’ll be honest, growth slowed some since I wasn’t writing much. But I still gained a few hundred subscribers and had sales the entire ten days, completely unreachable, and the newsletter still moving without me. That’s never happened before.

If You’re Still the Only Thing Holding Yours Together

I know that feeling, believing nothing works unless you’re the one making it work, answering everything immediately, writing every day because missing one feels like it costs you everything.

What actually changed it for me wasn’t working harder while I was away.

It was one decision I made a while back: stop trying to sell everything myself, one conversation at a time, and build one simple offer that could do that job without me.

Pick one problem you’re already good at solving.

Not a huge topic, one specific thing people keep asking you about.

Then, build one small way to solve it without needing to be there in person, a guide, a template, a single structured offer. That one thing is the exact reason sales kept landing while I wasn’t touching a laptop.

That’s what I actually walk through inside the Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass, your story, your positioning, and how to build an offer that sells itself. Same foundation behind growing to 19,000-plus subscribers and $100K-plus in revenue.

Bonus: join and you’ll also get my Storyselling Scripts, seven scripts built to turn a story into a sale, the exact thing that makes an offer like this actually convert instead of just sitting there.

Over 500+ writers have joined in the last year alone, and you can join below:

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

Whether you decide to join or not, I just want you to know you’re in the right place at the right time.

I believe you’re going to attract everything you’re meant to attract, and I can’t wait to hear your success story soon.

Keep writing, Wes