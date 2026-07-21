Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

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Vanguard Weekly
5h

I think this is why volume matters more than verdicts early on. Those first 90 days aren’t just building an audience—they’re building the person capable of serving one. Sometimes the biggest change isn’t in the numbers. It’s in who you’ve become by refusing to stop showing up

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