If you’re in that place right now where nothing seems to be working and you’re wondering if it’s even worth it, I want to tell you something honest.

It took me 90 days before anything really changed.

Not a few weeks. Not one lucky post that took off early.

Ninety days of showing up, writing, posting Notes, and not seeing much to show for it.

I’m not telling you that to discourage you. I’m telling you because I want to be straight with you about what this actually looks like, instead of pretending it happened faster than it did.

Then around day 90, the numbers actually started moving.

My Notes started bringing in 10 to 20-plus new subscribers a day…

Other writers started recommending my Substack to their own readers…

Even Google started picking up some of my posts and sending people my way…

I launched my first digital product right around that point, and it turned into my first $1,000 month.

Ninety days in, and everything that had felt slow and uncertain finally started moving on its own.

So if you’re still early in this, or you’ve been writing for months, maybe even years, and you’re wondering if it’s too late or if it’s just not working, I want to encourage you to start fresh today.

Commit to the next 90 days. Show up every single day and do one thing to move your newsletter forward.

That might be writing a Note. Publishing a post. Sharing your offer with someone who might need it. Whatever it is, just one action, every day.

Watch where you are in 90 days. I guarantee you’re going to grow.

If you want a real foundation under those 90 days instead of just guessing your way through them, that’s exactly what the Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass is built for, your story, your positioning, and the daily system that actually moves the needle.

This is where I teach exactly what I’ve done to grow two 19,000+ subscribers and $100K+ in revenue. Over 500+ writers have joined so far, it’s here below:

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

And if Notes specifically is the piece that feels the hardest to figure out, the Notes Growth Workshop walks you through exactly what to post and when, so your daily action has an actual system behind it instead of just hoping something sticks.

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

📌 One quick note if you’ve been meaning to join either one: pricing on both goes up August 1st, so you’ve still got a few days at the current price if you want to lock it in.

Start your 90 days today. I’ll be with you the whole way.

Keep writing, Wes

If you need some inspiration, here’s a few of my best posts to get your started: