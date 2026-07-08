Months of showing up… A subscriber count that barely moves… The feeling that maybe you’re just not cut out for this…

If that’s where you are, I’ve been there.

You pour yourself into a post, hit publish, and hear almost nothing back.

You’ve started half-writing the “I’m taking a break” post in your head. The one that usually means you’re done for good.

Before you walk away, give me two minutes. I almost quit at the exact moment things were about to turn, and I’d hate for you to miss yours the way I nearly missed mine.

The Night I Wrote One More Note Before Giving Up

Around day 30, I was done.

Nothing was working. I’d been writing, showing up, doing everything I thought I was supposed to do. Getting almost nothing back.

I wrote one more Note that night. Half out of frustration. Not expecting a thing.

It took off. It brought in more people in a day than I’d gotten in the entire month before it.

And it became the start of everything after, the 19,000 subscribers, the income that replaced my old job, the life I actually choose now.

I wasn’t a better writer that night. I didn’t crack some code. I was one day of not quitting away from the thing I’d been chasing the whole time.

And I almost walked away the day before it showed up.

Feeling Invisible Isn’t Proof You’re Bad at This

You’re doing everything you were told to do. You write good posts, you show up. And it still isn’t growing.

So it starts to feel like evidence. Either this doesn’t work, or you’re not good enough for it.

That’s almost never what’s happening.

The truth is nobody showed you how this actually works. First of all, your longer posts only reach people who already subscribed. No matter how good they are, they can’t bring in a single new person.

So you keep pouring energy into posts and feeling ignored, when the real reason you feel invisible is simple. To everyone who hasn’t found you yet, you are.

Growth doesn’t come from writing more posts. It comes from being discovered.

And, on Substack that happens through Notes. That one missing piece is usually the whole difference between the writers who grow and the ones who quit.

If You Take One Thing From This, Take This

The urge to quit is almost never a sign that you should. It’s a sign something in your approach is missing. And missing things can be found.

When we feel friction, it actually means we’re moving in the right direction.

Discouragement isn’t proof you’re failing. Most of the time it’s proof you’re close and leaning on the wrong lever.

The writers who make it aren’t the most talented. They’re the ones still standing when it finally clicks.

Here’s something I learned the hard way: Even a tiny action breaks the downward spiral of doubt.

So do this before you close the app. Grab a pen and paper, or open the notes app on your phone, and write down one small step you can take today to move your Substack forward.

It doesn’t have to be big:

Write one Note.

Publish the post you’ve been sitting on.

Message another writer to connect or collaborate.

Spend ten minutes in the comments genuinely supporting other people’s work.

Small actions stack. They’re what pull you out of the funk and get you moving again. Momentum almost always starts with something small.

When You’re Ready, I’ll Show You the Whole Path

Taking that one step today is how you start. Knowing what to do next is how you keep going.

I spent close to a year grinding with no idea what I was doing. Then, I built my trainings so you don’t lose a year the way I did.

Each one meets you at a different point, so start with the one that sounds like where you are right now.

I’ve helped over 500+ writers grow and monetize their newsletters over the last year.

If you don’t know who you are on Substack yet, or why someone should subscribe, the Substack Growth Masterclass gives you that foundation.

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

If you’re tired of feeling invisible, the Notes Growth Workshop is the daily system that gets you found. It’s where almost all my growth comes from.

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

And when you’re ready to make money from your writing, the Digital Product Masterclass shows you how to turn your audience into income.

Join the Digital Product Masterclass

Most writers end up using all three together, because they work as one system.

But you don’t need all of it today. Start with the one that meets you where you are.

You’re closer than you think. The only writers who never make it are the ones who stop.

And you’d be stopping right when you might be a week away from your own version of that Note.

You’re not failing, I promise.

Keep writing, Wes