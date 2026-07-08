Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

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ARIYAH CODES's avatar
ARIYAH CODES
5h

Don’t give up, guys! Thanks for the candid wisdoms, Wes.

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Pleb Millennial's avatar
Pleb Millennial
7h

Everybody talks about Beginners Luck, but I've had a lot of Quitters Luck that has been

-- good (I met my first girlfriend when I was about to quit internet dating that year),

--something that screwed with me (a couple of athletic achievements that tried to pull me back in despite committing to end)

-- and others that were TBC (getting new opportunities at work as I was looking for new jobs).

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