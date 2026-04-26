I’ve gotten a lot of messages this week.

Especially after yesterday’s post about “what to do when your Substack isn’t growing.” People resonating with it, feeling seen, asking what to actually do next.

So I want to give you a straight answer. No fluff.

If you’re looking to grow on Substack consistently, it always comes back to the same thing…Getting a reliable Notes strategy down.

Not occasionally. Not when you feel inspired. Daily.

This was my breakthrough. And after 12 months of testing everything on this platform, it’s still the most reliable growth lever I’ve found.

Here’s the honest truth about growing your Substack in 2026

You can grind on LinkedIn, X, or Medium and convince people to follow you over to Substack.

I’m not going to pretend it doesn’t work — people find my Substack from LinkedIn every single day. But it’s a slow burn and you’re always at the mercy of someone else’s platform and someone else’s algorithm.

Or you can tap into Substack Notes.

Your ideal subscribers are already on the platform, they just need to find you. That’s where Notes comes in.

Learn how the algorithm works…

Understand which types of Notes actually bring subscribers versus which ones just collect likes and go nowhere…

Stay consistent for at least 30 days and let the compounding do its work.

One of these builds something you own. The other rents attention from platforms that don’t care whether you grow.

I wrote this Note in 5 minutes. It now has 2,300 likes and is still growing.

A few weeks ago I wrote a simple Note. Took me less than five minutes.

It now has over 2,300 likes and it’s still gaining traction every single day. Still bringing new subscribers to my Substack weeks later.

I wasn’t trying to go viral. I just understood what type of Note to write and wrote it.

That’s one Note. Written in five minutes.

Now imagine writing two or three Notes like that every single day.

Not every one will hit 2,300 likes. But if even a handful perform like that one did, my goal for you is 5 to 10 new subscribers every single day from Notes alone. Like clockwork.

That’s what a consistent Notes routine builds over time. And honestly this could be a make or break thing for your Substack this year.

Let me teach you my Notes strategy that brings in 10+ subscribers every single day

The “10+ Subscribers a Day” Notes Growth Workshop is the complete system behind everything I just described.

The Workshop includes the specific Note types that convert, the daily routine that takes 20 minutes, and the strategy that teaches the algorithm who you are and who to show your work to.

Here’s what’s inside:

Stop guessing what to post — the specific Note types that consistently bring subscribers not just likes, with real examples from my own growth to 17,000+ subscribers

Write Notes in 5 minutes or less — so this never becomes another exhausting task competing for your limited time every morning

Avoid the engagement trap — learn exactly which Notes feel productive but do nothing for your actual subscriber count

Build a 20-minute daily routine that compounds — because consistency only works if it’s sustainable and doesn’t burn you out in three weeks

Plus, tonight is the last night to get my Notes Writing Playbook included as a free bonus when you join.

The Playbook has 30+ of my best performing Notes prompts and templates broken down by type, hook, and structure — so you always know exactly what to write every single morning.

After this weekend it disappears from the Workshop entirely.

You can keep showing up on Notes every day without a system — posting and hoping something eventually clicks.

Or you can get the complete Notes system tonight with the Playbook included and start the week knowing exactly what to write every single morning.

Over 300+ writers have joined so far, and you can join below:

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

Keep writing, Wes

Question: Have you started writing on Notes consistently yet? Drop it in the comments — I’d love to know where you are with this.

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