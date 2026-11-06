If your Substack isn’t growing, the problem usually isn’t your writing.

It’s that you’re probably publishing posts, expecting that to grow your Substack. It won’t.

Why? Because posts only reach people who already subscribe.

Notes is the short-post feed inside Substack, and it’s where strangers find you. They see your Note, tap your name, land on your profile, read a post, and subscribe.

Nobody writes Notes just to write Notes. It’s how you grow your overall Substack.

When I first got serious about Notes, I was getting 2 or 3 new subscribers a day.

Now Notes brings me 20-30+ a day, and in the last 7 days it brought me 388. I post no more than two a day, and it takes about 20 minutes.

Get the Notes Workshop Before the Price Goes Up Tonight.

Most writers open Notes, scroll for a while, and close it with nothing posted. The next day looks the same, and the number doesn’t move.

What fixes it is knowing which Notes bring in subscribers and which ones only collect likes, plus a simple routine so you’re not guessing every morning.

That’s what I teach in my Notes Growth Workshop. Inside, you’ll get:

The Note types that bring in subscribers, not just likes

The 20-minute daily routine I use

The Notes Growth Guide, with templates you can start using today

A private community of writers working on the same thing

It’s on demand, so you can start watching tonight.

I’m adding new materials to the Workshop, and the price goes up after midnight Eastern tonight. Join before then and you get everything at the current price.

There are about 8 weeks left in the year. If your Substack isn’t growing, start with Notes.

Join the Notes Growth Workrshop

Keep writing, Wes

P.S. The current price ends at midnight Eastern tonight. After that, it goes up for good.

Question: What’s the hardest part of getting new readers to your Substack right now?