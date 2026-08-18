If you’ve spent the last few months writing newsletter after newsletter without seeing much growth, writing another one probably isn’t going to solve the problem.

Your writing may already be good enough…

The problem may be that not enough new people are finding it.

Remember: Your full newsletter posts are primarily delivered to the readers who already subscribe. Those posts matter because they help you build trust and give people a reason to keep opening your work.

But they don’t automatically solve the whole “how do new people find me?” problem.

That’s where Notes can help.

Notes put your ideas in front of NEW people who may have never heard of you before. Someone sees a useful idea or your story, becomes curious about who wrote it, visits your profile, and discovers your newsletter.

That’s why I think of Notes as the front door to your Substack.

If your Substack isn’t growing right now, my advice is to give Notes 30 focused days.

Not two random Notes followed by a week of silence. Not publishing for three days, receiving a few likes, and deciding that Notes must not work for you.

Give yourself one month to practice, pay attention, and understand which ideas make the right readers want to know more.

At one point, Notes brought me 225 new subscribers in one week and more than 900 over 30 days.

Those results didn’t come from spending my entire day on the app or hoping one Note would suddenly go viral. They came after I stopped guessing what to post and built a system I could repeat in approximately 20 minutes a day.

That’s the system I teach inside the Notes Growth Workshop .

You’ll learn which types of Notes attract relevant readers, how to turn your existing newsletters into multiple Notes, how to avoid chasing engagement that doesn’t produce growth, and how to improve your profile so more visitors become subscribers.

By the end, you won’t simply have more ideas to post…

You’ll understand which ideas are worth sharing, how to turn the writing you’ve already created into Notes, and how to tell whether a Note is actually helping your newsletter grow.

[Join the Notes Growth Workshop and build your 30-day Notes strategy.]

And I’ll even help you complete the first seven days…

When you join the Workshop by tonight, you’ll also receive the August Notes Challenge.

The Challenge begins this Thursday, August 20. For seven days, I’ll send you one specific Notes assignment, prompt, or template to complete.

Over the week, you’ll practice all the different types of Notes…educational Notes, Story Notes, opinion-led Notes, Community Notes, and simple ways to repurpose ideas from your existing newsletters.

Instead of opening Notes and wondering what to write, you’ll have a clear action to follow each day.

And, for the first time ever, I’m also opening a private Substack Chat cohort for 25 writers.

While spaces remain, cohort members can share their daily Notes, connect with one another, ask questions, and participate in a daily Notes Boost.

The Workshop gives you the complete strategy.

The Challenge helps you complete the first seven days.

Over those seven days won’t build your entire audience…

But they can help you stop posting randomly, understand what connects with readers, and establish a routine you can continue for the rest of the month.

Join the Workshop & Challenge

Thirty days from now, you can still be wondering whether Notes could help your Substack grow.

Or you can know that you gave them a real chance with a clear strategy behind you.

Enrollment officially closes tonight, Tuesday, August 18.

The first assignment arrives Thursday in your inbox.

I’m genuinely excited to see how this totally changes people’s Substack.

Keep writing, Wes