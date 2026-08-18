Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

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Raj's avatar
Raj
44m

This is completely off topic, but the art style you chose to use for this post (and others) reminds me of a video game called Jet Set Radio that I loved playing on the Dreamcast.

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Maryna Shcherbyna's avatar
Maryna Shcherbyna
4h

It’s a long-term game. Great read!

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