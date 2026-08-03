I was talking with a writer in my community last week who’d just crossed 5,000 subscribers.

“Hey man, congrats, that’s amazing,” I told him. “How many paid?”

He hesitated. Took a second longer to answer than the question should’ve needed.

“None yet,” he finally said. “I’m just building up trust first.”

I get it, because that’s what we’re all told to do. Nurture your audience. Build trust before you ask for anything. Don’t rush it.

Here’s the problem nobody mentions when they give you that advice…

Most writers get stuck in the nurture phase permanently. They keep nurturing, and nurturing, and nurturing, and nobody ever upgrades, because at some point nurturing stopped being a phase and became a way to avoid ever actually asking.

Your Paid Subscription is Already an Offer, Whether You Treat it Like One or Not

A lot of writers don’t think of it that way. They think “offer” means a course, a digital product, something you’d actually market.

Meanwhile their paid tier just sits there quietly in the background, waiting for people to notice it and decide on their own to upgrade.

That’s not how offers work anywhere else, and it’s not how yours works either. A paid subscription needs to be made clear, explained, and actually asked for, the same as anything else you’d ever sell.

If your subscribers aren’t converting, it’s usually one of three things…

Reason 1: You’re Not Actually Sharing Your Offer

Whether it’s your paid tier or a separate product, if you’re not mentioning it, people don’t know it exists in any real way.

A line in your About page once, a mention buried at the bottom of a post from three months ago, doesn’t count.

People need to actually hear about it, more than once, for it to register as something real they could say yes to.

Reason 2: There’s a Mismatch Between What You’re Offering and What People Understand They’re Getting

Say you write about productivity, and your paid tier is “exclusive weekly posts.” Your reader has no idea what that actually means for them.

More of the same content, just locked? A different kind of help entirely?

If they have to guess, most people won’t bother guessing, they’ll just keep reading the free stuff and never think about it again.

Your readers might genuinely want to buy from you. But without a clear answer to “what do I get that I don’t already have,” there’s nothing pulling them toward it.

Reason 3: You’re Giving Away Too Many Tips, and It’s Training Your Audience Not to Buy From You

This one’s the least obvious, and probably the most important.

If every post is “5 Ways to Grow Your Newsletter” or “How to Write a Better Hook,” you’re handing over the entire solution for free every single time.

There’s nothing left to pay for. You’ve already given it away.

Here’s what actually works instead: Write about the problem you solve, not the finished solution.

If you help writers grow, don’t just hand them a checklist, tell them about the week you were stuck at 200 subscribers and didn’t know why. Document how you actually navigated it, still figuring pieces out in real time, walking alongside your reader instead of handing them an answer from above.

A tips & tricks post makes you useful for one read.

But, a real story about the problem makes someone want to know how it turns out, and that curiosity is usually what finally gets someone to pay, to be walked through it directly instead of piecing it together from your free content forever.

What I’d Actually Tell That Writer at 5,000 Subscribers

If he asked me what to do differently, it wouldn’t be “wait longer.” It would be to actually name his offer clearly, make sure people understand what they’re getting, and stop giving away the whole solution in every post.

That’s exactly the shift I walk through inside the Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass, the same foundation behind growing this newsletter to 19,000-plus subscribers and $100K-plus in revenue.

Here’s what you’re getting:

The Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass — your story, your positioning, and how to actually make an offer instead of quietly hoping people notice it

Bonus, this week only: Storyselling Scripts — seven scripts built specifically to turn a story into a sale, the exact fix for Reason 3 above

Over 500+ writers have joined the Masterclass so far, and it’s helped me writers with breakthroughs. You can join below:

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

If you’ve been nurturing for months with nothing to show for it, I don’t think you need more patience. I think you need to actually make the offer you’ve been sitting on.

Keep writing, Wes