Sometime around the start of this year, you probably told yourself you were going to grow your Substack.

You were going to stay consistent…You were going to finally see it start to work…

Then life got busy, the habit slipped, and now it’s almost November and you’re not sure where the year went.

I know this because I’ve made the same promises.

You still have two months, and that’s plenty of time if the routine is simple and sustainable.

My Simple Growth Routine is About 20 Minutes a Day

Every day, I write two Notes…post one in the morning and schedule the second one for later.

Then I reply to a few people and restack a couple of writers in my niche. That’s it.

In the last 7 days, Notes brought me 388 new subscribers. When I first got serious about Notes, I was getting 2 or 3 a day.

Last seven days on Notes

The routine behind that number is simple enough to copy…and sustainable enough to do it for the long run.

The Notes Challenge Starts Sunday, and Your First Week of Notes is Already Planned

If you keep opening Notes with nothing to say, this is what fixes it. My Notes Growth Workshop teaches the routine I use every day.

Inside, you’ll get:

The Note types that bring in subscribers, not just likes

The 20-minute daily routine I use

A simple way to know what to post each day

When you join now, you also get the November 7-Day Notes Challenge as a bonus.

It starts Sunday, November 1, and a new Notes template lands in your inbox every morning for seven days.

You tweak each one to make it your own, so you’re never opening Notes with nothing to say.

Enrollment closes tomorrow, Thursday, October 29, at midnight Eastern, so this is the last day to start with a plan.

If you’re ready to make good on that promise to yourself, join below:

Join the Notes Workshop & Challenge

November 1 is a good day to start over. You can still keep the promise you made to yourself.

Keep writing, Wes

Question: What’s the one thing you wanted your Substack to be by the end of this year?