You spend hours on a Post. You edit it until you’re happy with it, hit publish, and wait.

A few subscribers read it…Someone leaves a kind comment…Then you check your numbers the next day, and almost nobody new has subscribed…

After enough weeks like that, it’s hard not to take it personally.

Maybe I’m not as good a writer as I thought. Maybe nobody wants to read this.

I get it. I felt that way when I started on Substack.

My answer was to work harder on the next Post. I figured if I kept writing good ones, new readers would eventually find me.

But the people who might have loved those Posts didn’t know I existed.

I stopped waiting for my next Post to bring me new readers

I began spending more time on Notes, sharing ideas and stories that helped new people understand what I wrote about.

I also started showing up for other writers.

I read their work, joined conversations, and built real relationships. I wanted to be part of this community, not just publish my own Posts and check the numbers afterward.

Eventually, I started my weekly Notes Boost in Chat. More than 300 writers now show up each week to share their work and support one another. It’s become one of my favorite parts of what I’ve built here.

Don’t get me wrong, I still care deeply about my Posts. They give readers a reason to stay, get to know me, and trust my work.

But I needed a way for new people to find those Posts in the first place.

Remember: Posts only go to your current subscribers. Notes are designed to reach NEW people.

Notes gave me that opportunity. Building relationships gave people another reason to stick around. And once I had a routine for both, I could keep growing without spending all day on Substack.

This Substack has now grown past 20,000 subscribers and generated over $100K in digital product sales.

I’m not sharing those numbers to brag…

I remember checking my subscriber count after a Post I’d worked hard on and wondering if any of this would ever go somewhere.

I just want you to know what’s possible when you give the right people a way to find you.

Your writing deserves to be seen, and we need to stop making this so complicated…

If you still feel invisible, my advice? Keep writing Posts you’re proud of. Then use the ideas inside them to reach people who haven’t subscribed yet.

Take one point from your next Post and make it a Note that stands on its own…Share a story behind another point…Join a conversation with a writer whose work connects to yours…

You don’t need every Note to take off. You need a way to show up regularly, learn what brings in the right readers, and keep doing it.

If you’re ready to stop feeling invisible on Substack, I can help you build that routine.

Inside my Notes Growth Workshop, I teach the 20-minute daily approach I use to write Notes that attract subscribers and build relationships with other writers.

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

And if you need help with the bigger picture—who your Substack is for, what to write about, and how to turn all of this into a growth plan—join my Substack Growth Masterclass.

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

📌 Reminder: Prices for both increase on October 1. If you’re been wanting to get help growing and monetizing your Substack, this is the best time to join.