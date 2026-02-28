You just started your Substack.

You’re excited. You’re motivated. You’ve got ideas and ready to build something real.

Then you spend three weeks following advice from every corner of the internet and your subscriber count goes from 12 to 19.

That’s not a growth strategy. That’s your mom and two coworkers being polite.

You try posting more consistently. Nothing moves.

You cross promote on LinkedIn. A handful of people trickle over.

You write what you think is your best post yet and it gets three likes and zero new subscribers.

And the worst part? You have no idea why.

You’re doing everything right. You’re putting in the work. But growth feels completely random and you’re starting to wonder if this is ever actually going to work.

That was me. For longer than I want to admit.

I Tried Everything. Most of It Went Nowhere.

When I started on Substack there was no shortage of advice.

I tried most of it. Some things helped a little. Most led nowhere.

I remember one specific week early on where I did everything right. I posted twice. I shared on LinkedIn. I engaged with other writers. I spent hours on a newsletter I was genuinely proud of.

I gained four subscribers that week. And lost two of them by Friday.

That was the moment I stopped following everyone else’s playbook and started paying attention to what was actually working for me specifically.

I tested things, documented what moved the needle. I threw out everything that didn’t. And slowly (over a dozen experiments) a real system started taking shape.

Not a collection of random tips, but a repeatable system I could plug into every single day without second guessing myself.

Something that removed the decision fatigue completely. I wake up, plug in, and write.

The growth takes care of itself because the system runs in the background every single day.

That system took me from ZERO to 16,000 subscribers and over $100,000 in revenue in just over a year.

If I Could Go Back to Day One, Here’s What I’d Do Differently

If you’re sitting where I was sitting…doing everything you’re supposed to do and still feeling like growth is random and unpredictable…these three things would have changed everything for me.

Not eventually. Not once I had more subscribers or more confidence or more time.

From day one.

Because the writers growing fastest on Substack right now aren’t the most talented or the most experienced. They’re the ones who plugged into the right system early and stayed consistent long enough for it to compound.

Here’s exactly what that looks like.

Step 1: Get Crystal Clear on Your Story (Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass)

This is the step most writers skip. And it costs them months of slow frustrating growth.

When I started I jumped straight into writing posts without ever stopping to ask the most important question…”why would anyone care about my specific voice over the thousands of other newsletters out there?”

I had no answer. So my early content was generic. Helpful maybe. But forgettable.

It could have been written by anyone. And because it could have been written by anyone it didn’t build the kind of connection that makes someone subscribe and stay.

Your story is your competitive advantage. But most writers don’t know how to find that story, articulate it clearly, or use it to attract the exact readers they want to reach.

If I were starting today I’d do this first. Get crystal clear on who you are, what you’ve lived through, and why that experience matters to the reader you’re trying to reach.

That’s the foundation the Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass is built on. Not just how to grow but how to grow as yourself. With a clear voice, a clear story, and a reason for people to subscribe and never leave.

Step 2: Start Writing Notes From Day One (the Notes Growth Workshop)

This is the one I’d change most about my early days.

I spent months trying to drive traffic from LinkedIn. I had 145,000 followers there and it still felt like pushing a boulder uphill.

Slow. Inconsistent. Exhausting. And I was completely dependent on a platform I didn’t own or control.

Meanwhile the real growth…the consistent daily subscriber growth that hasn’t stopped in over a year…was sitting right inside Substack the whole time.

Notes changed everything for me. Within months it helped me grow by thousands of subscribers, just recently crossing the 16,000+ subscriber milestone.

If I were starting today I’d be on Notes from day one. Learning which types of Notes actually bring subscribers versus which ones just get likes. Building the daily routine.

That’s what the Notes Growth Workshop teaches. The exact system behind consistent daily subscriber growth starting from zero.

Step 3: Create a Simple Digital Product in the First 30 Days (Six-Figure Digital Product Masterclass)

Most writers wait until they have a massive audience to even think about monetizing.

I would tell my earlier self to stop waiting.

My first simple digital product was a short workshop I recorded in one afternoon. Nothing fancy. No complicated tech.

It made me more money in its first week than I expected. And it completely changed how I thought about my newsletter. I stopped writing just to grow and started writing to build something that actually paid me.

You don’t need thousands of subscribers to do this. A Google Doc template. A 30 minute recorded workshop. A focused guide that solves one specific problem.

These are the kinds of products that generated over $100,000 in revenue for me.

If I were starting today I’d have my first product live within 30 days. Because the writers who monetize early think about their newsletter differently.

That’s exactly what the Six-Figure Digital Product Masterclass teaches. Simple products, simple systems. Real income without waiting until you feel ready.

Starting From Zero Is Actually the Best Place to Be

I figured all of this out the hard way.

Months of trying strategies that didn’t work…Time wasted on platforms that weren’t serving my growth…Following advice that sounded right but led nowhere…

I don’t regret it because it led me here. But I don’t want that journey for you.

You’re starting from zero. That means you get to skip everything that slowed me down and go straight to what works.

The writers who build something real on Substack aren’t the ones who figured it out on their own eventually.

They’re the ones who found the right system early and showed up consistently long enough for it to matter.

That’s available to you right now.

Go build something.

Keep writing, Wes

Question: Not sure which step you’re at? Share in the comments, and I’ll do my best to point you in the right direction.

