When I started on Substack I had no idea what I was doing.

I was trying everything at once — posting tips, sharing on LinkedIn, testing different formats, following advice from every newsletter I could find.

Putting in real effort every single day and getting completely random results back.

Some weeks were decent. Most were slow. There was no real direction behind any of it, just a lot of throwing things at the wall and hoping something eventually stuck.

I know that feeling doesn’t go away on its own. Because I lived it.

At some point I got tired of the randomness and stopped following everyone else’s playbook. I started paying close attention to what was actually working for me specifically — testing things, tracking results, documenting what moved the needle and cutting everything that didn’t.

Slowly three clear steps emerged.

Not a complicated framework requiring hours of daily work. Just three things done consistently in the right order that changed everything I was building here.

What happened when I stopped winging it and followed a real system every day.

My Substack now gains 500-700 new subscribers every single month and most of that comes from Notes.

I spend about an hour a day max on my Substack and Notes combined — not because I’m working less but because the system is already in place and I’m just executing it.

Yesterday I got a payout notification from Stan Store for $1,300+ from the last few days of product sales.

That’s not unusual. I see that kind of notification almost every week because of simple digital products that sell consistently to an audience that already trusts me.

And the lifestyle this built — I spent the winter working remotely from Puerto Rico.

I have several trips lined up this summer. I don’t take traditional vacations anymore. I just bring my laptop and write from wherever I want to be.

That’s what the “laptop lifestyle” actually looks like in 2026. Not a fantasy. Just a system that runs whether I’m at my desk or sitting somewhere with a much better view.

Everything I Built is Inside These Three Steps. Here’s What Each One Does.

I wasted months on the wrong order. Here’s what I’d do differently:

I wouldn’t wing it. I wouldn’t try everything at once and hope something eventually clicked.

I’d follow these three steps in order because each one builds directly on the one before it.

I’ve turned each step into its own training. You can start with one or go through all three.

But the system works best in order because each step builds directly on the one before it.

If you’re a writer who’s been winging it and wondering why growth feels random — this is the roadmap I wish I’d had from day one.

Here’s exactly what’s inside…

Step 1 — Get clear on your story and build your foundation (Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass)

This is the step most writers skip. And it costs them months of slow frustrating growth.

When I started I jumped straight into writing without ever stopping to ask the most important question — why would anyone care about my specific voice over the thousands of other newsletters out there?

I had no answer. So my early content was generic. Helpful maybe. But completely forgettable.

Your story is your competitive advantage. But most writers don’t know how to find that story, articulate it clearly, or use it to attract exactly the right readers.

The Masterclass is the complete foundation — the exact same steps that took me from zero to 17,000 subscribers:

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

Step 2 — Use Substack Notes as your primary growth engine (Notes Growth Workshop)

Once you have the foundation, this is how you pour fuel on the fire.

Notes is responsible for over 70% of my daily subscriber growth.

Most writers either ignore it completely or post randomly without understanding what the algorithm actually rewards.

The problem isn’t consistency. It’s that only certain types of Notes convert scrollers into subscribers — and most writers are posting the wrong types without realizing it.

The Notes Workshop teaches exactly which types bring subscribers versus which ones just collect likes, plus the daily routine that makes the whole thing sustainable without burning you out:

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

Step 3 — Turn your audience into real income (Digital Product Masterclass)

Your newsletter is growing. So, now what?

Most writers wait until they have a massive audience before thinking about monetizing. That’s a mistake I made too and it cost me real time.

You don’t need thousands of subscribers to monetize your newsletter. You can create and sell a simple digital product from Day One.

A focused guide. A recorded workshop. A template that solves one specific problem your audience keeps asking about.

These are the kinds of products generating those weekly Stan Store notifications. The Digital Product Masterclass is the complete roadmap — from validating your idea to creating it in a weekend and selling it by Monday:

Join the Digital Product Masterclass

If you’ve been thinking about joining, this is the week to do it.

All three products are going up in price this Friday May 15th. I’ve been holding off this price increase as long as I can, but it’s time to do it.

Not as a fake urgency tactic — the value has grown significantly since they were first priced and it’s time the price reflected that.

If you’ve been sitting on the fence for weeks — and I know some of you have because you’ve told me — this is your honest nudge.

I built this system by figuring it out the hard way so you don’t have to. Everything I learned is inside these three steps.

Keep writing, Wes

P.S. I get DMs every week asking me “Hey Wes can you help me with some tips? How do you come up with ideas? How did you grow so quickly?”

This system is the most accessible answer I can provide.

Question: Which step are you at right now — foundation, growth, or monetization? Drop it in the comments and I’ll help point you in the right direction.