Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

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L. Darnell Williams's avatar
L. Darnell Williams
29m

I am new to substack, and I am totally blind and use a screenreader. I need to know How should I structure my Notes. I have a wealth of knowledge to share and I want to help people to grow and "Win In Life". My story is exciting I have a strong track record at Winning In Life, but I have a burning desire to feel the joy I feel when I assist someone to achieve a significant goal in their life. I have followed you for a while and I am going to start creating notes every day telling my story while sharing winning knowledge. I would love to share Insights on "living from the inside out" with the desire to create a community who are willing to share sight from the outside in.

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