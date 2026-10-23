Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

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Alissa | Soft Ambition's avatar
Alissa | Soft Ambition
3d

This is immensely helpful, so excited to take these templates and make them my own based on my niche. Thank you for sharing so openly!

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Nader Kanounji's avatar
Nader Kanounji
2d

Honest admission, probably. I'm still working out what to post here with a day job and two side projects, so a short routine is the only kind I'd actually keep. Did the Notes that got likes but no subscribers have anything in common?

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