If I sat down tomorrow and wanted 100 new subscribers in the next week, I’d post at least one Note a day for seven days, and I’d pick each one on purpose.

Notes brings me 20-30+ new subscribers a day, and it’s the reason behind most of my growth.

Some of my most-liked Notes brought me almost no subscribers. The ones that did were the ones that made a stranger say, “hey, I’ve felt that way, too.”

Start With a Story Note, a Community Note, and an Honest Admission

Here’s what the first three days of prompts would look like.

Not the entire Note, but just a quick idea to get my started…

Day 1, a Story Note. One short, true moment from your week.

“I took the dogs out for a long walk this afternoon, and halfway through I realized I hadn’t checked my phone once. Two years ago I couldn’t have said that…”

Day 2, a Community Note. An invitation for other writers to join in.

“If you wrote something this week you’re proud of, drop the link below. I’ll read as many as I can today, we could all use the support…”

Day 3, an Honest Admission. The thing you’d normally keep to yourself.

“When I started writing here, I had no idea what I was doing. Honestly, I wanted to quit daily, but after about 30 days, things began to click…”

Twenty Minutes a Day is Enough (really…)

I don’t spend hours on Notes. I actually don’t spend too much time at all…

I write one to two Notes, post them, and spend the rest of my 20 minutes replying to a few writers. Then I close the app and get on with my day.

That’s the part most writers don’t believe until they try it.

One simple routine and a clear idea of what to post beats scrolling for an hour hoping something comes to you.

The New Notes Challenge Shows You Exactly What to Write

That’s why I’m running the 7-Day Notes Challenge, starting Sunday, November 1.

Every morning for seven days, a Notes template lands in your inbox. You open it, make it yours, and post it. By day seven, you have a template saved for every type of Note that works.

The Challenge comes with my Notes Growth Workshop, which teaches the full system. It covers:

The Note types that bring in subscribers, not just likes

The 20-minute daily routine I use

A simple, repeatable way to know what to post every day

Over 300+ writers have joined the Workshop this year (which is wild).

I get DMs and emails every week from writers who tell me they finally started growing once they implemented what they learned in the Workshop.

Enrollment closes Thursday, October 29, at midnight Eastern. Once the Challenge starts, you can’t join mid-week.

Join the Notes Workshop & Challenge

Join before October 29, and by November 7 you’ll have posted seven Notes and know exactly what to write on day eight.

Keep writing, Wes

Question: Which of those three Notes would you post first?