I’ll admit, I coasted on Substack this summer.

I published less than usual. I took real time away. Some weeks I barely thought about my newsletter at all.

I didn’t spend a single one of those weeks worried everything would fall apart.

And yet, my Substack kept growing and crossed the 20,000 subscriber milestone…

A few years ago, that wouldn’t have been possible for me.

My old business charged me for every day off

Back then before I started writing on Substack, my calendar was my income. I was running a freelance resume writing and career coaching business that took all my time.

If I wanted to earn more, I booked more client calls. If I took a week off, I made less that month.

I was good at the work. I still felt stuck inside it.

When I started writing on Substack, I wanted something different. I wanted an audience that cared about my ideas and income that didn’t need me sitting in a chair to show up.

Writing all day was never the answer…

What got me here was simpler than most people expect. I found a handful of habits that worked and repeated them until they felt boring.

My Substack is now past 20,000 subscribers.

The products I built for those readers bring in $5K+ every month. This summer I gave it less time than I have in years, and the routine held.

So I keep asking myself one question:

If I only had three hours a week for Substack, where would they go?

This is my answer.

Hour one: a single Post that answers a question readers actually asked

I’d pick one question from my comments or DMs and answer it.

One point, made clearly. Something my subscribers are actually glad they opened.

Most writers stall here because they try to fit everything they know into one piece. You don’t need to.

Your readers need one useful idea this week, and another one next week.

Some Posts take longer than an hour. On a busy week, I’d write a shorter one or finish a longer piece the following week.

Notes gets more of my time than my Posts do

Next, I’d spend 20 minutes on Notes, at least five days a week. That’s an hour and 40 minutes, more than I’d give my Post.

That surprises people. It shouldn’t.

My subscribers already get my Posts in their inbox. Notes is where NEW readers find me. Someone who’s never heard my name reads a Note, likes the idea, clicks through, and subscribes.

So I’d share one idea from that week’s Post.

I’d tell a quick story from my own work.

I’d write something that makes sense to a stranger scrolling past.

Then I’d spend a few minutes replying to other writers and joining their conversations.

Some of my favorite readers first found me through a comment I left on someone else’s Note.

Start writing better Notes

The last 20 minutes go to “restacking”

Most of my current subscribers weren’t here a year ago. They’ve never read my best Posts.

So I’d restack an older Post or Note that helped people and add a fresh thought on top.

Same idea, brand new audience.

I’d also restack a writer or two in my niche and say why their piece is worth reading. It supports their work and puts me in conversation with people who care about the same things I do.

When you restack another writer in your niche, it gives a signal to the algorithm. Substack will potentially see your audience overlap and share your content with their audience (and vice versa).

That’s three total hours.

Three hours won’t work for everyone. A system you’ll keep will.

Your week looks different from mine. I can’t promise three hours will get you 20,000 subscribers.

What I can tell you is that growing a Substack doesn’t require every spare hour you have. The writers I see burn out are the ones treating it like a second full-time job with no plan.

The ones who last have a routine small enough to survive a busy month.

If you want that routine built for your Substack, I’ll walk you through it inside my Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass.

Inside, you’ll:

Get clear on exactly who you’re writing for, so every Post and Note pulls in the right readers

Learn how to turn one Post into a week of Notes without starting from scratch

Know what to focus on each week, so your limited hours go to what actually grows your list

Build a system that keeps working during the weeks life gets in the way

It’s $49. That’s less than one hour of most coaching calls.

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

📌 Quick reminder: The price on all my products goes up October 1.

Join before then and you’ll also get my Notes Writing Playbook free, so you know exactly what to post on Notes starting this week.

Question: What would you do with the extra room in your week if your Substack grew without taking it over? Tell me in the comments.