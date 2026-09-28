Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

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Eterna Clarity's avatar
Eterna Clarity
Oct 4

Spending more of the three hours on Notes than on the post itself flips the usual priority.

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stop procrastinating strategy's avatar
stop procrastinating strategy
Sep 29

Great tips! gonna give it a try: thank you for these insight

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