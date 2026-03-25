Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

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Doug Block's avatar
Doug Block
5h

Keeping up with Notes has definitely been my biggest ongoing challenge. Appreciate your constant reminders, Wes.

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Darene Puttergill's avatar
Darene Puttergill
2h

Hi Wes. Please can I access your group Facebook. Much appreciated.

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