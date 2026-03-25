When I started my Substack, I was piecing together advice from everywhere.

Someone said post consistently. Someone else said focus on LinkedIn. Another person said SEO was the key. I tried all of it.

Some things helped a little. Most went nowhere. Just a collection of tactics and a lot of hope.

The problem wasn’t effort. I was showing up every single day. The problem was I had no real strategy connecting any of it together.

Randomness dressed up as hustle.

That’s where most writers I meet are right now. And I wasted months there that I didn’t have to.

If I was starting over today with everything I know now, here’s exactly what I’d do differently.

Three things in the right order…each one building directly on the one before it. Not because it sounds good but because I learned the hard way what happens when you skip any of them.

Step 1 — Get a Real Strategy Before You Write a Single Post (Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass)

The biggest mistake I made early on was jumping straight into writing without ever stopping to ask the most important question:

“Why would anyone care about my specific voice over the thousands of other newsletters out there?”

I had no answer.

So my early content was scattered. Helpful maybe but completely forgettable.

I was writing without any real clarity about who I was writing for or what made my perspective worth following. Three or four months in I looked back and realized I’d built almost nothing because I’d started with no foundation.

If I was starting over today, I’d get that clarity first.

For example, you story is your competitive advantage. Nobody can replicate your lived experience. But most writers never stop to find that story, articulate it clearly, or build their Substack around it.

That’s exactly what the Substack Masterclass gives you. The clarity on who you are, who you’re writing for, and why your specific voice matters.

A real strategy you can plug into every single day instead of guessing.

Over 500+ writers have joined, and you can join below:

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

Step 2 — Go All In on Notes From Day One (Notes Growth Workshop)

I’ve grown to over 16,000+ subscribers and Notes is responsible for a majority of that.

And I’d start writing on Notes from day one if I was doing it over.

Notes is like the front door to your Substack. It’s how new readers find you before they ever subscribe to anything. Without it you’re writing great content in a house with the door locked and closed — nobody new is finding you no matter how good your posts are.

Here’s what makes this even more exciting right now. Substack just launched a Notes scheduler.

You can sit down on a Sunday when you’re feeling inspired and schedule your Notes for the entire week.

…which means the consistency that teaches the algorithm your voice happens automatically whether you feel inspired on a Tuesday or not.

That daily presence is what keeps new readers finding you every single day. The Notes Growth Workshop teaches you my entire strategy for growing your Substack every single day:

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

Step 3 — Create a Simple Digital Product in Your First Week (Six-Figure Digital Product Masterclass)

Here’s something most writers don’t think about when they start a Substack.

Your newsletter isn’t just a place to share ideas. It’s a platform. And once you have a platform (even a small one), you have the ability to create something people will pay for.

A digital product is simply something you create once and sell over and over again. It can be something simple, like a Google Doc template, an ebook created in Canva, or a recorded workshop.

Nothing complicated or anything that requires a big team or expensive software or months of work.

The reason I’d create one in my first week is the math is just better than paid subscriptions when you’re starting out.

To make even a few hundred dollars a month from paid subscriptions you need thousands of subscribers converting at typical rates.

But a simple digital product priced between $27 and $97? You can sell that to a small audience and see real results immediately.

The first sale changes everything. Not because of the amount, it’s usually small. Because of what it proves. That someone found your Substack, read something you wrote, and decided it was worth paying for.

Once you have that proof you stop waiting for permission. You stop telling yourself you need more subscribers first. You just keep building.

The Digital Product Masterclass teaches you how to do this, simply:

Join the Digital Product Masterclass

The One Thing I’d Tell Myself on Day One

Beyond the strategy and the products, there’s one more thing I’d do differently from day one.

I’d believe in myself sooner.

Most writers don’t have a cheering section. Nobody is telling you you’re good enough or that this is going to work.

You have to be your own cheerleader before the results show up, before the subscribers start coming, before any of it makes financial sense.

The writers who succeed on Substack aren’t always the most talented ones. They’re the ones who decided to just go for it, to show up consistently and trust that the results would follow.

I wish I’d given myself that permission sooner.

Consider this yours.

The roadmap is right here. And every single thing I figured out the hard way is inside these three steps.

Keep writing, Wes

If you could start your Substack over tomorrow knowing what you know now — what would you change first? Drop it in the comments — I’d love to know.

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