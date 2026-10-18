📌 Flash sale pricing on all three trainings ends Monday at 11:59 p.m. Pacific

When I started my Substack, I had a lot of excitement and no idea what I was doing.

I posted every week…I shared on LinkedIn…

I’d hit publish, check my subscriber count an hour later, and see the exact same number. I had just walked away from five years of back-to-back client calls, so I badly wanted this to work.

I had plenty of effort. What I didn’t have was a plan.

Eventually I got tired of guessing and started writing down what actually worked for me.

Three steps came out of that, and if I had to rebuild from scratch tomorrow, I’d do them in the same order. They took me to 20,000+ subscribers and $200K+ in digital product sales, working 1 to 3 hours a day.

I turned each step into its own training. Pick the one that sounds most like where you are right now.

Step 1: Figure Out Why Anyone Should Pick You

I skipped this one. I just started writing, and my early posts were helpful but forgettable, because I never asked why a reader would choose me over the thousands of other newsletters out there.

That’s what my Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass fixes. Inside, you’ll get:

A clear way to find your story and say it so you stand out

Positioning that tells the right readers “this is for you” the moment they land on your page

A step-by-step plan so you know what to work on each week

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

Step 2: Notes Are How New Subscribers Find You

Most of my growth comes from Notes. It brings me 20-30+ new subscribers a day, and one Note reached 13,002 people who don’t follow me.

But I also posted plenty of Notes that got a bunch of likes and nothing else. The type of Note makes a huge difference, and nobody tells you that when you start.

My Notes Growth Workshop teaches you:

The Note types that bring in subscribers

The 20-minute daily routine I use

A simple system you can repeat, so growth stops feeling random

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

Step 3: You Don’t Need a Big Audience to Sell Something Useful

I made my first $1,000 with fewer than 500 subscribers, and my digital products now bring in $5K+ a month.

My Digital Product Masterclass walks you through:

Finding one problem your readers keep bringing you

Creating a simple product in a weekend

Making the offer so people can say yes

Join the Digital Product Masterclass

Every Week You Wait is Another Week of Guessing

I spent months guessing before I built this, and I’d rather you skip that part.

If you’re not sure where you stand, start with Step 1 .

If readers already find you but nothing converts, start with Step 2 .

If you have readers and nothing to offer them, start with Step 3.

Most writers end up getting all three trainings and treat them like a system. Now’s the best time to get them while on sale.

All three trainings are on flash sale until Monday at 11:59 p.m. Eastern. After that, the prices go back up.

Keep writing, Wes

Question: Which step are you at right now? Tell me in the comments and I’ll point you in the right direction.