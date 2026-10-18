📌 Flash sale pricing on all three trainings ends Monday at 11:59 p.m. Pacific
When I started my Substack, I had a lot of excitement and no idea what I was doing.
I posted every week…I shared on LinkedIn…
I’d hit publish, check my subscriber count an hour later, and see the exact same number. I had just walked away from five years of back-to-back client calls, so I badly wanted this to work.
I had plenty of effort. What I didn’t have was a plan.
Eventually I got tired of guessing and started writing down what actually worked for me.
Three steps came out of that, and if I had to rebuild from scratch tomorrow, I’d do them in the same order. They took me to 20,000+ subscribers and $200K+ in digital product sales, working 1 to 3 hours a day.
I turned each step into its own training. Pick the one that sounds most like where you are right now.
Step 1: Figure Out Why Anyone Should Pick You
I skipped this one. I just started writing, and my early posts were helpful but forgettable, because I never asked why a reader would choose me over the thousands of other newsletters out there.
That’s what my Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass fixes. Inside, you’ll get:
A clear way to find your story and say it so you stand out
Positioning that tells the right readers “this is for you” the moment they land on your page
A step-by-step plan so you know what to work on each week
Step 2: Notes Are How New Subscribers Find You
Most of my growth comes from Notes. It brings me 20-30+ new subscribers a day, and one Note reached 13,002 people who don’t follow me.
But I also posted plenty of Notes that got a bunch of likes and nothing else. The type of Note makes a huge difference, and nobody tells you that when you start.
My Notes Growth Workshop teaches you:
The Note types that bring in subscribers
The 20-minute daily routine I use
A simple system you can repeat, so growth stops feeling random
Step 3: You Don’t Need a Big Audience to Sell Something Useful
I made my first $1,000 with fewer than 500 subscribers, and my digital products now bring in $5K+ a month.
My Digital Product Masterclass walks you through:
Finding one problem your readers keep bringing you
Creating a simple product in a weekend
Making the offer so people can say yes
Every Week You Wait is Another Week of Guessing
I spent months guessing before I built this, and I’d rather you skip that part.
If you’re not sure where you stand, start with Step 1.
If readers already find you but nothing converts, start with Step 2.
If you have readers and nothing to offer them, start with Step 3.
Most writers end up getting all three trainings and treat them like a system. Now’s the best time to get them while on sale.
All three trainings are on flash sale until Monday at 11:59 p.m. Eastern. After that, the prices go back up.
Keep writing, Wes
Question: Which step are you at right now? Tell me in the comments and I’ll point you in the right direction.
What's the flash price for all 3?