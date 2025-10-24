If I could sit down with you right now and look at your newsletter, here’s what I’d tell you:

Simplify. Focus on what actually matters. Tell your story…again and again. Connect with your readers like they’re real people (because they are). And write on Substack Notes every single day.

That’s it. That’s the advice.

Not “start a YouTube channel.” Not “go live three times a week.” Not “repurpose your content across seven platforms.”

Just show up consistently on Notes.

Why Substack Built Notes (And Why It Matters for Your Growth)

Today, Hamish McKenzie, co-founder of Substack, posted about a talk he gave to a small writer group in NYC. He explained why they decided to build a social network in the first place.

Here’s what he said:

“We wanted to create another option. Not necessarily a replacement, but a place to have your work discovered and talked about while still being in control. A place where you own your audience relationships, you own your content, and you have the freedom to leave whenever you want... We want you to grow. We want you to reach as many people as possible, influence as many people as possible, and make as much money as possible... So, we’re building a social layer that helps you do that—discovery, discussion, connection—but one that works in service of writers and readers. A network that gives creators power and gives consumers the ability to vote for the culture they want to support by voting with their dollars.”

Read that again. They built Notes specifically to help you grow. To help you get discovered. To give you control.

And it’s working.

Over the last three months alone, the Substack app has driven 32 million new subscriptions. That’s wild.

This means you can write on Notes every day, master it, and grow your newsletter without being on any other social media platform if you don’t want to.

You don’t need Twitter. You don’t need Instagram. You don’t need TikTok.

You can build your entire audience right here, where your readers already are.

Why Notes Changed Everything for Me

I’ll be honest with you: writing on Substack Notes has been a gamechanger for my newsletter. And I don’t say things like “gamechanger” lightly, I usually roll my eyes when I hear that word.

But in this case? It’s true.

Last year, my newsletter had completely stalled out. I was writing quality posts, pouring my heart into the content, but growth was painfully slow. I’d gain 2-3 subscribers one day, lose one the next. It felt like pushing a boulder uphill.

Then I started writing on Notes.

Not randomly. Not just whenever I felt like it. Consistently. Every single day.

Once I figured out which types of Notes actually convert browsers into subscribers, everything changed. Notes now consistently brings me 10+ subscribers a day. Some days it’s 20. Some days it’s 40.

All from maybe 20 minutes of writing and engaging.

The One Thing You Need to Grow (And It’s Not What You Think)

Here’s what I’ve learned over the last year of writing consistently on Substack:

You don’t have to be everywhere on every platform to succeed.

You don’t have to start doing video if that doesn’t excite you.

You don’t have to compete with CNN journalists or TikTok stars with millions of followers.

You are your own brand. Your own niche. Your story, your voice, your perspective—that’s what people subscribe for.

But you do need to be consistent somewhere. And on Substack, that somewhere should be Notes.

Notes is the native discovery tool on this platform. It’s where readers browse when they’re looking for new writers to follow. It’s where the algorithm can actually work in your favor if you know what you’re doing.

And here’s the beautiful part: you don’t need to master some complicated strategy. You just need to understand which types of Notes perform well right now, show up consistently, and connect authentically with other writers.

That’s how you break through the growth slump.

Here’s How I Can Help You Master Notes

If you’re stuck in slow growth right now, or if you’re not writing on Notes consistently yet, I want to help you break through.

Over the last year, Notes is what helped me go from stalled growth to steady, predictable subscriber gains every single day. And if I could help you with just one thing to grow your newsletter, this would be it.

That’s why I created my “10+ Subscribers a Day” Notes Growth Workshop.

Inside, I show you:

The specific types of Notes that consistently gain subscribers (with real examples from my own growth so you can see exactly what works)

How to write compelling Notes in 5 minutes or less so this doesn’t become another exhausting task on your to-do list

Which Notes get engagement but no subscribers (and how to avoid wasting your time on vanity metrics)

The formatting tricks that make people stop scrolling and actually read what you wrote

How to stay consistent without burning out because showing up every day only works if it’s sustainable

This workshop is for you if you’re tired of the slow grind. If you want a system that actually works. If you’re ready to see consistent growth without being on every platform or chasing every trend.

Special bonus this week: When you join now, you’ll get first access to my 7-Day Notes Growth Challenge starting next week. You’ll receive a new Notes template every single day for a week, so you don’t have to start from scratch or stare at a blank screen wondering what to write.

You can join 100’s of writers growing on Notes below:

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

Notes was my breakthrough moment on Substack. It can be yours too.

You don’t need to do everything. You just need to do this one thing consistently and well.

Keep writing, Wes

Question: How is Notes going for you? Have you started writing there consistently? Hit reply and let me know—I read every response.