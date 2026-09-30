A big follower count feels good. I know because I’ve spent years building an audience of around 160,000 people on LinkedIn.

I’m grateful for it. LinkedIn helped me find clients, build relationships, and introduce people to my work.

But if I were starting over and had to choose, I’d rather have 1,000 Substack subscribers than 100,000 LinkedIn followers.

I’ve seen people with huge LinkedIn and Instagram audiences lose access to their accounts overnight. Years spent building something, then suddenly no way to reach the people who followed them.

(And let me be clear, very little of my LinkedIn audience has migrated to Substack. I gain around 6-10 new Substack subscribers each month from LinkedIn…)

That’s part of my reason. The bigger reason is what happens after someone subscribes.

I want a relationship that lasts longer than a single Post

Someone might enjoy a LinkedIn Post, follow me, and never see me again.

However, when someone subscribes to my Substack, they’ve invited me into their inbox.

I can build on an idea next week. They can reply with a question. Over time, I learn what matters to them and where they need help.

I can also export and back up my email list, so I have a way to take those reader relationships with me if I move platforms.

That makes build an email list an asset I want to keep building. The number matters, but the relationship behind it matters more.

Fewer than 500 subscribers were enough for my first $1,000

I didn’t wait for a huge audience before monetizing and creating my first digital product.

I figured if I couldn’t’ find a way to monetize early, I didn’t have tons of time to just build another platform for fun…

I listened to the problems readers brought to me, made something useful, and offered it to them. I made my first $1,000 with fewer than 500 subscribers.

That experience changed how I thought about growing an audience. I wanted more of the right readers, not just a bigger number next to my name.

My Substack has now grown past 20,000 subscribers, and my digital products bring in a consistent $5K+ per month.

For me, that’s meant more breathing room.

I spent years earning through back-to-back client calls. Now, a reader can find my writing, get to know my work, and buy a product I’ve already created to help them.

I still write and promote my products. But every sale doesn’t require another appointment on my calendar.

That’s what I want more writers to see as possible.

Build the list. Then give those readers a reason to stay.

If I were starting today, I’d focus on reaching NEW readers and understanding what they need.

For the first part, I’d use Substack Notes.

It gives people who haven’t heard of you a chance to encounter your ideas and find their way to your Substack.

Inside my Notes Growth Workshop, I teach the 20-minute routine and Note types I use to bring in subscribers.

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

For the second part, I’d create one small product.

A guide, template, or workshop that helps readers solve a problem they’ve told you they have.

My Digital Product Masterclass walks you through finding the idea, creating it, and making the offer.

Join the Digital Product Masterclass

You can start were you need the most help (gain new subscribers or monetize with a product), or use both as a plan for growing your list and earning from your writing.

If you’ve been considering either training, join today.

I’d love to help you build an audience—and something valuable for that audience—that gives your writing more room to grow.

Question: What matters more to you right now: reaching new readers or finding a way to earn from the readers you already have?