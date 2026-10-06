Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

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وليد الفاضل's avatar
وليد الفاضل
Oct 6

wlydalnjyb22@gmail.com

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Bobby Umar's avatar
Bobby Umar
Oct 7

"When you launch something, will anyone be waiting for it?" is the question I'd put on a sticky note. You don't have to choose, though. Use LinkedIn for discovery and Substack for the relationship. Every few weeks, give LinkedIn followers one useful reason to subscribe, like a checklist that only lives in the newsletter. That's how rented attention turns into a list you own.

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