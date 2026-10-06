I have over 160,000 followers on LinkedIn. I’m grateful for everyone who follows me there, and that audience has helped me earn a living as a freelance writer and career coach.

But a large following and a loyal readership are two different things.

If I were starting over, I’d rather have 100 Substack subscribers who regularly read, reply, and trust my work than 10,000 LinkedIn followers who barely remember following me.

Because when you’re ready to release something—a book, a workshop, your first digital product—you want people who have a reason to care.

My Substack now generates consistent income. The relationships I’ve built here are a big part of why.

When you launch something, will anyone be waiting for it?

Someone can follow you on LinkedIn and never see another thing you write.

You can also lose access to a social account overnight. I’ve seen it happen to people who spent years building huge audiences.

On Substack, readers have invited you into their inbox. You can reach them again, and you can export and back up your email list.

That’s an asset I want to keep building.

But the relationship is what makes it valuable.

Readers reply with questions. You recognize names in the comments. Over time, you understand what they’re trying to do and where they’re getting stuck.

Those conversations help you figure out what to create before you spend weeks creating it.

When you offer something useful, readers already know your work. They’ve had a chance to see how you can help.

That doesn’t mean everyone will buy. But you’re starting with a relationship instead of trying to earn someone’s trust at checkout.

My first $1,000 gave me something another follower milestone couldn’t

For years, my income came from freelance writing and career coaching.

My calendar was full of client work and back-to-back calls. If I got sick or wanted time off, I lost money.

For the first time, I understood what “golden handcuffs” meant.

When I started my Substack, I wanted another option. So I listened to my readers, created a simple product that helped with a problem, and offered it.

I made my first $1,000 with fewer than 500 subscribers.

That showed me I could earn without adding another client appointment.

My Substack has since grown past 20,000 subscribers, and my digital products bring in a consistent $5K+ per month.

I still write and promote what I create. But taking an afternoon off doesn’t automatically mean giving up that afternoon’s income.

That’s what building a loyal readership and useful products has made possible for me.

Build relationships through your writing. Give readers something useful to buy.

You can begin working on both before you have a huge audience.

First, build a Substack readers want to return to.

My Substack Growth Masterclass helps you clarify who you’re writing for, build a repeatable growth strategy, and lay the foundation for earning from your writing.

This is where I teach how I grew to 20,000+ subscribers here without burning out, and the model you can replicate:

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

Then create one small product that helps those readers.

A guide, template, or workshop that solves a specific problem.

My Digital Product Masterclass walks you through finding your idea, creating a simple product, and offering it through your writing.

My product sales have crossed $200K+ in the last two years. I don’t gatekeeper anything and explain everything on how you can do the same:

Join the Digital Product Masterclass

Start where you need the most help, or use both as a plan for growing your audience and creating your first offer.

If you want your writing to give you more options, this is where I’d begin. I’d love to help you build it.

Keep writing, Wes

Question: If you had 100 readers who trusted your work, what would you love to create for them?