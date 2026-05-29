Most writers assume growth requires more. More posts. More time. More hustle.

More showing up harder than the month before.

The Month of May taught me the opposite.

I deliberately pulled back this month. Spent less time on my Substack than any month in the last year. Just because I needed a bit more “me” time.

And my growth and income both went up. Not by a little. Meaningfully.

I want to show you what that actually looked like before I explain how it happened.

1,400+ new subscribers in May. From a routine that takes about an hour a day.

Most writers are still grinding. Here’s what changes when the system finally kicks in.

When you’re figuring things out, you have to grind. Nothing is automatic yet so everything requires conscious effort every single day.

Most writers stay in that phase for a long time because they never build the foundation that lets the system take over.

When you’ve built the right things in the right order something shifts:

The algorithm has learned who you are and who your readers are.

The audience trusts you enough to buy without you having to sell hard every single time.

Notes brings new subscribers in every single day without you having to manufacture fresh motivation each morning.

That’s what a real system looks like from the inside.

Not hustle dressed up as strategy. Just a simple repeatable routine that compounds quietly every single day whether you’re having a great week or a slow one.

I’m not special. I’m certainly not a better writer than most of the people reading this.

I just built the right things in the right order and kept showing up long enough for it to compound.

Tomorrow is the last day at the current price. Here’s what’s available before that changes.

I’ve created three core trainings that over 500+ writers have joined in the last year.

Pricing goes up significantly on June 1st. Tomorrow is genuinely the last day to get any of these at the current price.

Most writers will read this and keep doing what they’ve been doing:

Grinding through another month, piecing together advice from everywhere, showing up every day without a clear system behind it and wondering why the results don’t match the effort.

That’s a completely valid choice. It just takes a lot longer than it needs to.

But if you’ve been thinking about getting serious this summer — if you’ve been on the fence about getting the foundation right, building a real Notes routine, or finally creating your first digital product — tomorrow is the last day to do it at the current price.

Here’s what’s available before June 1st.

The Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass is where to start.

This is my core Masterclass that 100’s of writers have taken. It helps you build your foundation.

Your story, your positioning, your voice, and the daily Notes system that brings in new subscribers consistently. Most writers skip this entirely and spend months wondering why nothing is gaining traction.

This is the foundation that makes everything else work. And that helped me cross 18,000+ subscribers:

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

The Notes Growth Workshop is the daily growth engine.

This is my most popular Workshop and teaches you how to grow everyday with Notes.

You’ll learn the specific Note types that bring subscribers not just likes, the restacking strategy, and the 20-minute routine that teaches the algorithm exactly who you are.

If Notes hasn’t been working this is what fixes that.

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

The Digital Product Masterclass is how you turn your audience into real income.

Digital products have helped me replace a significant portion of my income, all from writing online.

These are simple products under $100 created in a weekend and sold to an audience that already trusts you.

In this Masterclass, you’ll learn the exact process behind $100K+ in revenue from a free newsletter — laid out simply so you can build it too.

Join the Digital Product Masterclass

Most writers who go through all three put them together as a complete system — the same simple system behind 1,400+ subscribers in May and $100K+ in revenue without burning out.

Pricing goes up June 1st. Tomorrow is the last day.

Question: Are you building on a real system right now or are you still figuring it out as you go? Drop it in the comments — genuinely curious where most writers are right now.