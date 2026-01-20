Stan Store sent me a plaque in the mail a few months ago.

It’s silver and shiny, and it says “$100,000 in revenue” on it. I opened the box and just stared at it for a minute.

The goal was to hit that mark by December last. I hit it in September.

Here’s what makes this even more surreal: A year ago, I was a burnt-out career coach and resume writer working 60+ hours a week. Running 5-6 client calls every single day.

Making decent money, sure, but I had zero margin in my life. No breathing room. No freedom.

Now? I write for about 2 hours a day. My newsletter makes more than my old coaching business ever did. This month, I’m working remotely from Puerto Rico. I surf in the mornings and write in the afternoons.

And honestly, it’s way more rewarding and a lot more fun.

Here’s the surprising part about this: I never launched a single paid subscription.

Everyone Told Me Paid Subscriptions Were THE Way

When I started taking this newsletter seriously, everyone said the same thing: “Launch a paid tier. That’s how you monetize on Substack.”

I almost did it. I spent a week outlining what the paid content would be, planning the pricing, writing the sales post in my head.

But something made me pause.

What if there was a simpler way? What if I didn’t need recurring subscribers to build a real business?

So I tried something different. And, it worked out pretty good.

Here are the 5 things I learned building a $100K newsletter with zero paid subscribers (and of course, you can copy this).

Mistake #1: Thinking I Needed Expensive Products

I thought I needed to build a $500 course.

I spent weeks planning this massive thing. Modules, lessons, workbooks. I felt overwhelmed before I even started filming.

Then I actually talked to my subscribers. You know what they told me? They didn’t want a massive course.

They wanted quick wins. Practical stuff they could use this week, not study for three months.

So I created my first guide for $27. It sold.

Then a recorded workshop for $47. It sold.

Then a set of templates for $37. They sold.

All simple products under $100. And those simple products got me to six figures faster than one big complicated course ever would have.

(You can always build something bigger later. But start simple. That’s how you actually make money instead of just planning to make money.)

Mistake #2: Building What I Thought They Wanted

Early on, I created what seemed logical to me. Career advice. Resume tips. Stuff I knew inside and out.

It flopped.

So I did something that felt almost too simple: I asked my audience what they actually needed.

I sent a poll. I read every single reply to my posts. I paid attention to what they were struggling with right now.

They kept mentioning Substack Notes. They wanted to know how to grow without burning out on social media. They wanted simple products that didn’t require fancy tech.

So I built exactly that. And it sold out in 3 days.

The lesson I learned: Stop guessing what people want. Just ask. Listen. Then build that.

Mistake #3: Thinking I Needed “New” All the Time

I thought I had to launch something new every month to keep people interested.

I was exhausting myself creating. Always chasing the next thing. Always feeling behind.

Then I realized something that should have been obvious: New subscribers haven’t seen your old stuff.

Now I have 3-4 core products. I reoffer them every 4-6 weeks. Same products. New audience.

It works because your newsletter keeps growing. What feels “old” to you is brand new to the 500 people who just subscribed this month.

Plus it builds clarity. People actually know what you offer. They’re not confused by 47 different products. They see your core stuff again and again, and when they’re ready, they buy.

You don’t need a product catalog. You need 3-4 great products you promote consistently.

Mistake #4: Overcomplicating the Tech

I thought I needed fancy funnels. Complex software. Landing page builders that took a week to figure out.

Nope.

My entire business runs on three things: Substack (where I write), Stan Store (where I sell), and Flodesk (where I email).

That’s it. Total monthly overhead? Less than $100.

No Kajabi. No ClickFunnels. No tech overwhelm. No troubleshooting plugins at midnight.

Simple tech means I spend my time writing and creating, not watching YouTube tutorials about software I don’t need.

Mistake #5: Thinking More Work = More Money

When I was coaching, 50 to 60+ hours per week was just normal. I thought that’s what success required. The grind. The hustle. The constant availability.

So when I started this newsletter, I kept that same mindset. I was working all day. Responding to every email immediately. Always “on.”

And I burned myself out again.

Then I realized something: I only need about 2 hours of focused work per day.

Write the post. Send the emails. Create some Notes. That’s the system.

More hours doesn’t mean better results. Better focus does.

It’s like kids in school for 8 hours a day, but honestly 6 of those hours is busy work. The actual learning happens in maybe 2 hours of real instruction.

Same with your newsletter. Cut the busy work. Simplify. Double down on what actually moves the needle.

The Real Reason I Chose Digital Products

Here’s what I realized: Digital products are the smartest way to monetize without burning out.

With paid subscriptions, you’re on the hook every week. You have to keep producing exclusive content. It’s like having a second job you can never quit.

With digital products? You create it once. Sell it to new subscribers over and over. Take a week off and your income doesn’t disappear.

That’s the freedom part everyone talks about but nobody actually builds.

I’m adding paid subscriptions eventually, and maybe small group coaching down the road. But the foundation? Simple digital products. That’s what got me here.

(Note: Now don’t get me wrong, paid subscriptions are great. It’s what Substack does very well. However, I think using a mix of digital products + paid subscriptions is an effective approach.)

You’re Probably Only One Good Product Away…

If you’re sitting on a newsletter and not making money yet, it’s probably not because your writing isn’t good enough.

It’s because you haven’t created the right product yet.

And that was my biggest breakthrough. Learning how to create simple digital products that my audience actually wanted to buy.

Products they’d thank me for. Products that solved real problems without overwhelming them.

That’s exactly what I teach in the Six-Figure Digital Product Masterclass. You can have my system.

Inside the Six-Figure Digital Product Masterclass, you’ll learn how to validate product ideas with your audience (so you’re not guessing)…

How to price products that actually sell, how to create them in a weekend instead of months, and how to promote them without feeling like a sleazy salesperson…

This week I’m offering something special: Join the Masterclass and you’ll get free access to my Digital Product Bootcamp. I just updated it for the new year, and it walks you through creating your first product step-by-step.

The smartest way to start monetizing any newsletter is with one simple digital product. Not a $2,000 course. Not a paid subscription yet. Just one helpful thing that solves a real problem.

That’s how you go from $0 to your first $1K. Then $10K. Then (if you want) $100K+.

You can join 100’s of writers inside Masterclass and get the Bootcamp below:

Join the Digital Product Masterclass

You don’t need to overcomplicate this. You just need to start.

Keep writing, Wes

Question : What’s holding you back from creating your first digital product? Share in the comments, we might be able to help.

