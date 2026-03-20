I sat down recently and went back through my best performing Substack Notes.

Not the ones with the most likes, but the ones that consistently brought in new subscribers. Fifty of them. And I started looking for the pattern.

It took a while to see. But once I saw it I couldn’t unsee it.

The same three things kept showing up in every single one. Every Note that consistently converted readers into subscribers had all three.

The ones that got decent likes and brought in almost nothing were missing at least one.

Here’s what they are.

(And just to be clear, Notes has been the main driver in this newsletter crossing 16,000+ subscribers. And it keeps growing daily.

The Three Things Every High Converting Note Has

(1.) They all lead with a specific moment not a tip.

The hook is never general advice. It’s more like a movie scene.

A specific honest experience. A moment the reader can picture immediately. “The day I got laid off” lands infinitely harder than “here’s how to build resilience.”

Specificity is what stops the scroll — and most writers are still opening with generic advice when they should be opening with a real moment.

(2.) They all make the reader feel something before they teach them anything.

This is the one most writers get backwards.

Every Note that consistently converted subscribers created an emotional response first — recognition, relief, permission, or that quiet feeling of “someone finally said it out loud.”

Connection before education. People don’t subscribe to writers who inform them.

They subscribe to writers who make them feel understood. Tips inform but stories connect. And connection is what actually grows your newsletter.

(3.) They all end with a line that’s about the reader, not the writer.

The last line takes your specific story and hands it back to the reader as their own situation.

It’s the moment the Note stops being about you and starts being about them.

That final line is what makes someone subscribe. Not the hook, not the middle. That last sentence, the one that makes the reader think “that’s exactly where I am right now.”

I Turned This Into a System (well actually it’s a “Playbook”)

Once I understood the patterns, I stopped guessing and started building.

I turned everything I’d figured out into a set of templates — specific Note structures I could plug into every single day without staring at a blank screen wondering what to write.

This system (or playbook) is now responsible for over 70% of my daily subscriber growth. Most months bring in anywhere from 500 to 800 new subscribers, just from Notes alone.

I’ve been refining these templates across 900+ Notes over the last year. And I’ve put the best of them into one place — my Notes Writing Playbook.

This Playbook includes 30 of my highest converting hooks, plus the exact Note structures behind my best performing content. Everything you need to open it and start writing Notes that bring in subscribers today.

This is a brand new resource and tool, I’ve just created and never offered before.

The Playbook is going to help you break through any writing plateaus and have more fun writing daily Notes.

This Weekend Only — Here’s How to Get the Playbook

The Notes Writing Playbook is now included when you join the Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass this weekend only.

The Substack Masterclass is my complete foundation for writers — your story, your voice, your positioning.

The same steps that took me from zero to 16,000 subscribers and $100K+ in yearly revenue. Over 500 writers have gone through the Masterclass in the last year. Writers who showed up scattered and unsure of what they were building and left with a clear direction, a real story, and a Substack that finally felt like theirs.

Here’s what Sumu Sathi said after going through it:

“I absolutely love the honesty. I like how he doesn’t pressure you to be on every platform and just chose a few to start with. This is why it’s important to invest in learning from people who have done the work before.”

And this is the last weekend to get it at the current price.

After this Sunday the Masterclass goes up 3X in price and stays there. That’s not a fake deadline — it’s the honest reality that 500+ students and consistent results mean the current pricing no longer reflects what’s inside.

I know that’s a real decision for some of you and I want you to have every chance to get in before it changes.

You Have Two Options Moving Forward

You’re showing up on Substack. You’re writing Notes. You’re putting in the effort. That part is already happening.

The question is what that effort is building toward.

Option one — you keep figuring it out on your own. Testing things. Guessing what works. Hoping something eventually clicks.

Option two — you have a clear foundation, a set of proven templates, and a simple daily system that brings in new subscribers every single day. You open the Playbook, pick a hook, write the Note, and post it. You stop guessing and start growing.

The choice is yours. But if you’ve been thinking about joining this is genuinely the best time — current price, Notes Playbook included, Sunday night deadline.

Join the Masterclass + Notes Playbook

Keep writing, Wes

Question: How do you feel about Substack Notes right now? I’d love to hear how you’re doing: what’s working, what’s not?

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