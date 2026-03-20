Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

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Tony & Jenny's avatar
Tony & Jenny
2h

I love this. Especially the 'lead with a specific moment' piece. But here's where my brain goes (because I'm the guy who overthinks everything). Once you turn authenticity into a system with 30 templates and a playbook, doesn't it kind of... stop being authentic? And thus defeat the purpose? Doesn't 'be real' just become another formula? I'm probably the wrong person to ask since I can barely write a grocery list without second-guessing it. But genuinely curious how you keep the "real" real once you've become accustomed (and used) to the recipe. This is not me being contrarian. Honestly struggling with this myself ....

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